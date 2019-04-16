Ottawa Valley Golf Association Hosts 2019 Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting for the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) was held on Saturday, April 13th at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club in Gatineau, Quebec.

Prior to the meeting, Flagstick staff had the opportunity to meet with Song Wang, the new owner of the Richmond Centennial Golf Club in Richmond, Ontario. Mr. Wang, along with his partner James Wong, purchased the golf club from the Pasieka Family in March of 2018 and their goal in 2019 is to improve the tees and greens on the course. In the future, they are looking at a new clubhouse.

Flagstick wishes the new owners at Richmond Centennial a successful 2019 season.

Gerry Bower, President of the OVGA, welcomed those in attendance from OVGA Member Clubs and then introduced the head table guests including Jean Stone-Seguin from Golf Canada as well as Denis Loiselle and JP Beaulieu, President and Executive Director of Golf Quebec, respectfully. Each brought greetings and spoke about plans for the 2019 season by both organizations.

Mr. Bower also introduced those in attendance representing the various charities supporting the OVGA from Golf-O-Max, The Optimist Club of Nepean and Humber College.

After introducing the various OVGA Board Members, Mr. Bower announced that the OVGA Board of Directors had made a decision at their last Board Meeting to name Joe McLean as the Honorary Historian for the Ottawa Valley Golf Association.

By-Law Changes

Changes to the OVGA By-laws prepared by David Ferries included wording for Financial Bylaw 7.3; Officers and Committee Chair Duties Bylaw 5f; and throughout the Bylaws Document and reference referring to Golf Ontario to read Golf Ontario or GO. All changes were voted on and approved by voting members from OVGA Member Clubs in attendance.

Finances

OVGA treasurer Neil Colbert reported on the finances from the 2018 season and introduced a budget which projected a small deficit for the 2019 season.

Handicap & Course Rating

Marg McCornock, on behalf of Nelly Van Berlo, reported on both Handicap & Course Rating Portfolios. Basically, the handicap system in use will be used worldwide and every Member Club of the OVGA is expected to have a handicap committee. Any Club making major changes to their golf course are to report these changes to the OVGA, which will provide an assessment as to whether or not the Club requires a visit for re-rating the course.

Rules

Rules Director Blake Wimperis reported that with the introduction of the new rules of golf in place for 2019, clubs have to adjust their local rules to conform to the new rules and rules officials are available to visit Member Clubs to provide an update on the new rules. Contact the OVGA Office with any requests for these matters.

Tournaments

Dru Lafave was introduced as the OVGA Tournament Director and he provided a brief synopsis on his golf history and talked about the upcoming golf season in the OVGA.

Dianne Illingworth talked about the 2018 golf season and her role in running the majority of the golf events for both Women and Men. She also talked about two changes to the Women’s schedule for 2019 including a net division for the match play and the City & District reverting to two days with more net prizes.

Jim Davidson reported on the very successful 2018 season and plans for the 2019 season. The 2018 OVGA Development Team won the Quebec Inter Regional Championship and the Boys Team picked up a silver medal at the Ontario Summer Games last year. Dylann Armstrong won the silver medal in the individual girls’ competition at the Summer Games.

2018 OVGA Junior Order of Merit Winners were: Junior Boys: Hunter McGee – Kanata; Juvenile Boys: Owen Walsh – Rideau View; Bantam Boys: Ellis Kinnaird – Mississippi; Peewee Boys: Yaorui Xu – Ottawa Hunt; Junior Girls: Florence Leduc – Hautes Plaines; Juvenile Girls: Chelsea Fracke – Kanata; Bantam Girls: Maddy Pytura – Royal Ottawa and Peewee Girls: Carlee Meilleur (Public Player), Sophie Foulds (Royal Ottawa).

The OVGA Junior Development team is in its 3rd year of operation supported by Golf Quebec. Derek MacDonald from The Marshes will continue again this year as the regional coach. This program is intended to offer additional on-course training for the players to supplement work with their personal coaches. Based on their performance at 2018 local and regional events, the OVGA Junior Development team members for 2019 are: Lauren Gervais – Kanata; Carter Jarrett – Renfrew; Ellis Kinnaird – Mississippi; Ashley Lafontaine – Royal Ottawa; Carlee Meilleur – Public Player; James Newton – Royal Ottawa; Ashton Proulx – Carleton G&YC; Maddy Pytura – Royal Ottawa and Yaorui Xu – Ottawa Hunt.



OVGA BOARD 2019

Seated – Marg McCornock, Gerry Bower, Ashley Thompson, Alex Pugh

Standing – David Ferries, Dru Lafave, Jim Davidson, Tom Hossfeld, Jordan Burwash, Neil Colbert, Blake Wimperis

Missing – Bob Bissonnette and Lorraine Ridgeway

OVGA BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR 2019

President – Gerry Bower (Greensmere)

Vice-President – Lorraine Ridgeway (Carleton)

Immediate Past-President & Intersectionals – Alex Pugh (Hylands)

Secretary Treasurer – Neil Colbert (Hylands)

Tournament Chair – Dru Lafave (Kanata)

Women’s Tournaments – Vacant

Men’s Tournaments – Vacant

Handicap & Course Rating – Marg McCornock (Public Player)

Rules – Blake Wimperis (Madawaska)

Junior Player Development – Jim Davidson (Public Player)

Communications & Marketing – Jordan Burwash (Public Player)

Director at Large – Ashley Thompson (GreyHawk)

Director at Large – Tom Hossfeld (Hylands)

Director at Large – David Ferries (Royal Ottawa)

Director at Large – Bob Bissonnette (Rivermead)

Overall, the OVGA AGM provided those in attendance from Member Clubs with an overview of the upcoming season and those with questions on various OVGA Activities were provided with answers. It’s nice to hear from all of the Directors and Tournament organizers, but if there was one message that came through loud and clear is that the OVGA is looking for volunteers for all of their committees. Volunteers are required immediately for the Chairs of both the Men’s and Women’s Tournament Committees. Please help out if you can spare some time by contacting the OVGA office at ovga@bell.net.