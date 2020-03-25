OVGA Postpones 2020 Annual General Meeting

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) officially informed their membership via their website and social media on March 24th that their 2020 Annual General Meeting would be postponed due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The AGM for the association, which was formed in 1948 to promote the growth and development of golf in the Ottawa Valley, was originally scheduled for April 18 at the Kanata Golf Club.

The message from the Association reads, in part:

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an ever-evolving situation, the OVGA continues to monitor the situation and is tracking positions from national, provincial and regional health authorities as well as our provincial and national golf industry partners to monitor the situation and guide next steps. The OVGA has been working tirelessly throughout the winter months in preparing to provide you and your fellow golf enthusiasts an exceptional 2020 golf season. While we are excited for the upcoming season and all the new developments and initiatives that have been put in place for the summer, our primary commitment has always been, and continues to be, the health and safety of all our golfers, volunteers, club staff, and event partners. As such, with the current environment, the OVGA has decided to postpone the spring Annual General Meeting until further notice. In terms of our competitions, registration is suspended for the time being in alignment with the guidance of our health authorities and golf industry partners.”

The full announcement can be seen on their website at www.ovga.org

We will provide updates on any rescheduled dates for the meeting, when available.