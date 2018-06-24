OVGA B Class City & District Championship Decided at Rockland Golf Club

After the first two rounds of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association City & District Championship at the Rockland (formerly the Outaouais) Golf Club, Robert Lefebvre from the host club was declared the “B” Class Champion after he posted a two round total score of 160 (83-77), 16 over par.

Robert carries an 8.2 index and has been a member at the Rockland Club for six years. When asked whether playing on his home course gave him an advantage, he replied – “No, not really. The course was set up tough both days and the pins were tucked in tough spots.” He also indicated that he had kept the ball in play and his driver and sand wedge were working well both days.

Robert’s caddie over the two days was his daughter Karianne who is also a member at the Rockland Golf Club. In fact, it was his daughter who issued the challenge for Robert to play in the OVGA City & District Championship. While attending junior tournaments with his daughter, Robert was told how tough it was to play tournaments and thus the challenge was made. It looks like it worked out pretty well in the end for the father/daughter team of Robert and Karianne Lefebvre. It looks like Robert now understands tournament golf and when asked about his daughter’s help on the bag, he responded – “She was awesome!”

Finishing in 2nd place was Mitch McDonald, another Rockland Golf Club golfer. His total score of 164 (80-84) over the two days bettered 3rd place finisher Denis Tremblay from the Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club with his total score of 166 (86-80).

Congratulations to all of the golfers who participated in the two days of “B” Class competition at the Rockland Golf Club.

Leaderboard