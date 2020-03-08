CJGA & OVGA Partner Up For Junior Golf Events

The Canadian Junior Golf Association (CJGA) has announced a partnership with the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) for the 2020 season. The partnership will see the CJGA co-sanction two major events on the OVGA schedule to greater showcase the talented junior golfers in the Ottawa area as well as increasing the opportunities for the juniors through additional rankings and qualifying opportunities.

“We are delighted to partner with the Ottawa Valley golf Association and partner with a great organization to increase the junior opportunities to those in the area,” said Brad Parkins, CJGA Chief Operating Officer. “The opportunities the CJGA can provide through our various international relations and international event rankings will give greater exposure and opportunities for junior golfers in the Ottawa region.”

“The Ottawa Valley Golf Association is pleased to work with the CJGA to further support junior golf. Both organizations have a long history of excellence in running championships, and through this partnership we will be able to combine forces to promote the historic OVGA junior championships as the premier junior events in the region”, added Jim Davidson, OVGA Director of Player Development.

The two events that will be included in the partnership between the two organizations are:

OVGA Junior Spring Classic presented by the Optimist Club of Nepean

eQuinelle Golf Club & GreyHawk Golf Club (Talon course)

May 23-24, 2020

OVGA Junior City & District Championship presented by Gowling WLG

Eagle Creek Golf Club & Gatineau Golf and Country Club

July 4-5, 2020

Registration for all OVGA junior events opened March 6, 2020.

https://golfcanada.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/rcga20/schedule/ovgacrj/index.htm