OVGA Decides Women’s and Men’s Ryder Cup at Renfrew Golf Club

September 9, 2019 – Renfrew, Ontario – The Renfrew Golf Club played host to the 2019 edition of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Men’s and Women’s Ryder Cup competitions.

The Men’s Champions from Sand Point were Curtis Venne and Ben Allen who shot a three under par, 68.

The Men’s A Flight was won by Erik Lachance of GreyHawk and Jordan Baksh, a Public Player, with a gross score of 70. In second place were Greg Nezan and Ross McEwan of Cedarhill with a 73. Third place went to Cameron McIntosh (Carleton) and Rob McIntosh (Sand Point) shooting 74.

The Men’s B Flight was won by Howard Radford and Denis Tremblay of Smiths Falls shooting 75. Tim McGhie and Ray Evans of Pembroke finished second with a 77. Robert Hurlbert and Jean-Marc Dionne of Nation View finished third by retrogression over Darren Thompson and marc Beauvais of Sand Point. Both teams shot 78.

OVGA Ryder Cup Champions, submitted photo from David McClenaghan, OVGA

The Women’s Champions were Chantale Belley and Judy Collins of Hylands with a four over par, 75.

The Women’s A Flight was won by Brenda Fawcett and Tamara Chamberlain of Eagle Creek who shot 76. Joan Corby and Pam Fraser of Greensmere won second place by retrogression over Diane Dolan of Hylands and Teri De Luis of Brockville. Both teams shot 77.

The Women’s B Flight was won by Ruixue Huang of Kanata and Nancy Chen of Hautes Plaines. They shot 77. Second was Darlene Dumas and Patty Hansen of Pembroke with a score of 79 and third was Lori Strike and Lise Proulx of Hylands who shot 81.

Report provided by Blake Wimperis, OVGA

Leaderboards