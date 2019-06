Carleton Golf & Yacht Club Hosts OVGA Field Day

(Manotick, Ontario – June 17, 2019) – It was a spectacular day at the Carleton Golf and Yacht Club for the OVGA Men’s and Senior Men’s Field Day. This tournament also acted as a qualifier for the Golf Quebec Alexander of Tunis, and the OVGA Senior Men’s Match Play.

Malcolm Simpson (Rideau View) was victorious in the Men’s A Division followed by Kurtis Barkley (Cedar Glen), Brandon St. Louis (Stittsville), Jared Coyle (Carleton) and Aiden Coyle (Carleton).

In the Men’s B Division, Mike Graham (Nationview) took the first spot over Ruggles Pritchard (Cloverdale), Aidan Turner (Gatineau) and Jim Dempster (Greensmere).

Top finishers in the Senior Men’s Flight 1 were Tom Henderson (Smiths Falls), Tom Hossfeld (Hylands), Perry Freda (Madawaska) and Bob Irvine (Meadows). In flight 2, Lyle Alexander (Greensmere) came out on top over Richard McGrath (Kanata) and Dru Lafave (Kanata).

Men’s A & Tunis Qualifier

Men’s B

Seniors