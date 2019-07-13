2019 OVGA Junior Champions Crowned at Greensmere

Carp, Ontario – Two days of Ottawa Valley Golf Association Junior Golf Competition ended today at the Greensmere Golf & Country Club in the west end of the City of Ottawa in Carp, Ontario.



Officials had to call the junior golfers off the course late on Thursday for two and a half hours as a massive storm swept through Eastern Ontario. In an attempt to complete play on the first day of the championship, after officials determined it was safe to do so, players were sent back out to the golf course. In the end, only the junior boys were able to complete their 18 holes and the rest of the field had to settle on the front nine scores.



Although a bit chilly with the humidity removed from the equation, OVGA Junior Golfers returned for a second day of competition under brilliant sunshine. Everyone finished their 18 holes of golf on Friday and Champions were declared in 4 girls and 4 boys divisions.



GIRLS DIVISION AWARD WINNERS

JUNIOR CHAMPION – Chelsea Fracke, Kanata Golf & Country Club (45-84-129 +21)



JUVENILE CHAMPION – Maddy Pytura, Royal Ottawa (37-75-112 +4)

Ashley Lafontaine, Royal Ottawa (41-82-123 +15)



BANTAM CHAMPION – Lauren Gervais, Kanata (37-76-113 +113) – Repeat Champion

Isabella Ferguson, Kanata (36-80-116 +8)

Antonia Ho, Kanata (41-76-117 +9)



PEE WEE CHAMPION – Carlee Meilleur, The Landings (40-81-121 +13)



Chelsea Fracke, Maddy Pytura, Carlee Meilleur, Lauren Gervais

BOYS DIVISION AWARD WINNERS

JUNIOR CHAMPION – Skyler Sicoli, Rideau View (72-72-144 Even)

Daniel Ryan, Rideau View (75-73-148 +4)

Gabriel Cedeno, Rivermead (79-69-148 +4)



JUVENILE BOYS CHAMPION – James Newton, Royal Ottawa (38-71-109 +1)

Ty Rouse, Eagle Creek (37-73-110 +2)

Ellis Kinnaird, Mississippi (43-68-111 +3) by retrogression



BANTAM BOYS CHAMPION – Jared Lipski, Kanata (36-71-107 -1)

Isaiah Ibit, GreyHawk (35-76-111 +3)

Samuel Kimmerly, Rivermead (41-71-112 +4)



PEE WEE BOYS – Atlas Ibit, GreyHawk (43-79-122 +14)

Ashton Proulx, Carleton (47-81-128 +20)

Thomas Barney, Ottawa Hunt (45-85-130 +22)

James Newton

Skyler Sicoli

Jared Lipski

Atlas Ibit

Congratulations to all of the 2019 OVGA Junior City & District Champions as well as all participants in the championship.



Congratulations also to OVGA Officials and volunteers for another successful championship event as well as thanks to Greensmere members and staff for allowing the Ottawa Valley Golf Association use of their facilities. On another note, all of the championship trophies were cleaned by Kirstin Davidson and they glistened in the sunshine while being presented to the 2019 champions.

