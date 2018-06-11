OVGA Marjorie Strong 2-Ball Championships Declared

The Marjorie Strong 2-Ball has to be the toughest event on the Ottawa Valley Golf Association’s Women’s schedule. It is a net team event but the challenging part is the alternate shot format. It can turn the best of friends against each other.

This year’s event was held at the Marshes Golf Club in Kanata on June 11 under sunny skies and with just a hint of a cooling breeze. The golf course wintered well and the greens were in near perfect condition.

First presented in 1966, the “A” Division Marjorie Strong Shield was won by the Prescott Golf Club Team of Kim Davis and Carla Hudson with a fine net score of 1 over par 73. Second place went to the Cedarhill Golf & Country Club twosome of Susan Gillean and Sandy Finnigan with their team net score of 75. Tied for third place at net 76 were Rideau View’s Susan Pearl with Pamela Burnside and the Camelot Golf & Country Club Team of Liette Hebert and Liz McCourt.

The “B” Division Marjorie Strong Shield was first presented in 1973 and 3 extra holes were required before the eQuinelle duo of Susan Legault and Cathy Lalonde walked away with the hardware. Losing in the playoff, after both teams finished their rounds with net scores of 75, was the Hylands Golf Team of Helene Belisle and Patricia Hurley. The Greensmere Team of Jill Weitzel and Reinouw Bast-Tjeerde finished in third place with their net 78 score.

Mary Ellen Ward and Mary Legault from the Hylands Golf Club won the “C” Division Marjorie Strong Shield, first awarded in 1980, with their net score of 80. The Hylands Team of Lynda Kennedy and Heather Gordon finished second with their net score of 81 and one stroke back in third place was the Rideau View Team of Anne Kalbfleisch and Patricia Check.

Congratulations to all of the competitors from OVGA Member Clubs who participated in this championship and also to the OVGA Team of volunteer officials who assisted in the running of the event.

A Division Leaderboard

Pos Team +/- Thru Total 1 Davis/Hudson +1 F 73 2 Finnigan/Gillean +3 F 75 3 Pearl/Burnside +4 F 76 4 McCourt/Hébert +4 F 76 5 Malenica/MacHutchon +5 F 77 6 Collins/Belley +6 F 78 7 Comeau/Desparois +7 F 79 8 Radford/Burgess +7 F 79 9 Walker/Munro +8 F 80 10 Strike/Proulx +8 F 80 11 Knowles/Fitzgerald +10 F 82 12 Quinn/Young +10 F 82 13 Sloan/Cornish +13 F 85 14 Ethier/Saumure +15 F 87 15 Shepherd/Rodenkirch +15 F 87 16 Gray/Blue +20 F 92 17 Mellway/Blois +21 F 93

B Division Leaderboard

Pos Team +/- Thru Total 1 Legault/Lalonde (p) +3 F 75 2 Bélisle/Hurley +3 F 75 3 Weitzel/Bast-Tjeerde +6 F 78 4 Chambers/Pominville +7 F 79 5 Savoie/Young +10 F 82 6 Barriault/Finlin +10 F 82 7 Watt/Brown +11 F 83 8 Kolano/Lumsden +13 F 85 9 Smith/Read +15 F 87 10 Holland/McLeod +17 F 89 11 Huang/Chen +17 F 89 12 Ridgeway/Walter +19 F 91 13 Knox/White +25 F 97

C Division Leaderboard

