Jubinville, Burwash & Zhang Win OVGA Match Play Titles

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association held their Match Play Championships for three divisions at the Greensmere Golf & Country Club in Carp, Ontario from Monday, May 27th through Wednesday, May 29th.

Medalists in the Men’s Qualifying Round were Jean-Francois Guillot and Tim Sullivan with scores of 75 on the par 72 Legacy Course at Greensmere. The low qualifier in the Women’s Division was Brockville Country Club’s Teri de Luis with a score of 76.

Because of the low number of entrants in the Championship, OVGA Officials decided to take the low eight qualifiers through to the match play portion of the Championship.

Lise Jubinville, (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

OVGA WOMEN’S MATCH PLAY

In the quarter-finals, Teri de Luis received a bye to the semi-final round. Diane Dolan defeated Kimberly Ellis 4 & 3; defending two-time match champion Lise Jubinville defeated Brenda Pilon 7 & 6 and Susan Pearl defeated Judy Collins 4 & 3.

Teri de Luis defeated Diane Dolan 1 up in one semi-final match while Lise Jubinville defeated Susan Pearl 4 & 2 in the other.

In the Women’s Championship Final, Hyland Golf Club’s Lise Jubinville took home the OVGA Women’s Match Play Bonnie Wolff Trophy for the third consecutive year with her 2 up win over Teri de Luis from the Brockville Country Club.

When asked about her win, an emotional Lise Jubinville was at a loss for words when asked about winning the trophy named after her friend Bonnie Wolff for the third consecutive year.

“It means a lot to win this championship trophy with Bonnie’s name on it. It’s very special to win it again. I had to come back in my match with Teri. I did a little Jack Nicklaus and played my steady golf. I got a few good swings in and managed to bring it back towards the end. The course held up well because it was pretty soggy yesterday and today it was a little squishy. The greens held up well throughout the championship.”

Haiyun Zhang (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

OVGA WOMEN’S NET MATCH PLAY

In an effort to boost participation on the women’s side, a net match play format was initiated for the first time. Two public players, Haiyun Zhang and Ammie Fu, participated and Haiyun defeated Ammie 7 & 6 for her championship win.

Jordan Burwash (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

OVGA MEN’S MATCH PLAY

In quarter-final matches Jean-Francois Guillot defeated Mark Sullivan 2 & 1; Jordan Burwash defeated Shane Fagan 6 & 4; defending OVGA Match Play Champion Brad Goodman defeated Franc Snow 4 & 3 and Perry Freda defeated Daniel Hinke 5 & 4.

Jordan Burwash defeated Jean-Francois Guillot 4 & 3 in one semi-final match while Brad Goodman defeated Perry Freda 5 & 4 in the other.

The final match went back and forth for most of the round until Jordan won holes 15 and 16 and when both players parred the 17th, Jordan was the winner by a 2 & 1 margin to win the Ottawa City & District Match Play Glenlea Championship Trophy donated by Lyn Stewart and which dates back to 1939.

Jordan is a Golf Ontario Public Player as well as a Director with the Ottawa Valley Golf Association and when asked about his win, he responded – “I was thinking about the last time I won an event back in the PGA of Ottawa Cisco Junior Tour days at Upper Canada 17 years ago. Our match was close today all the way through and except for the end, nobody was ever up more than one hole. I think Brad would say the same thing that neither of us played our best golf today but that’s what match play is all about. You have to beat your competitor and that’s how it goes. The greens here are in great shape and they rolled true. The course was wet but there were times today where I didn’t have to mark, lift and place. Kudos to the course. “

Jordan is hoping to play in the OVGA City & District Championship as well as the Golf Quebec Mid-Amateur and possibly the Golf Canada Mid Amateur Championship.

Congratulations to all of the Match Play Winners as well as all of the competitors in the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Match Play Championships.