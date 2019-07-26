OVGA Match Play Titles Decided at Greensmere

The Greensmere Golf & Country Club in Carp, Ontario hosted the 2019 Ottawa Valley Golf Association Junior Boys and Girls and Senior Men’s Match Play Championships on July 24th and 25th.

Seven match play championships were decided at Greensmere and there was an abundance of glittering medals and trophies for the champions and the runners-up.

John Taylor (Photo: Joe McLean,

SENIOR MEN’S MATCH PLAY

John Taylor, 2018 OVGA Senior Champion, added another championship win to his record with his 2019 OVGA Senior Match Play Championship win. But it wasn’t easily won. His match with Madawaska’s Perry Freda went to 20 holes. John, who is not club affiliated, reached the final round with wins over Rideau View’s Larry Morin (19 holes), 2019 OVGA Senior Champion Tom Hossfeld from Hylands (2 & 1) and Hautes Plaines Stephane Racine (1 up).

Perry secured his spot in the final round with wins over Mississippi’s Peter Beerli (6 & 5), James Crawford (20 holes) and Greensmere’s Mike Poloni (1 up).

Congratulation to John on his win as well as to all the competitors in the 2019 OVGA Senior Men’s Match Play Championship.

JUNIOR GIRLS MATCH PLAY

PEE WEE CHAMPIONSHIP

Sophie Foulds from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club backed up her 2018 Pee Wee Match Play Championship win when she defeated Lillian Zou eight holes up with seven to play.

Sophie Foulds (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)+

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Maddy Pytura from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club added another OVGA Championship win to her resume with her 2019 Match Play 3 & 2 win over Royal Ottawa team-mate Ashley Lafontaine. Maddy had previously won the 2016 OVGA City & District Bantam Championship and more recently the 2019 OVGA Juvenile City & District Championship.

Maddy reached the final with her 10 & 8 win over Stonebridge GC’s Sophie Wang while Ashley had advanced with her 6 & 5 win over Rideau View’s Mimi Braiter.

Maddy Pytura (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

JUNIOR BOYS MATCH PLAY

PEE WEE CHAMPIONSHIP

Atlas Ibit from the GreyHawk Golf Club added a 2019 Pee Wee Match Play Championship to his 2019 OVGA City & District Pee Wee Championship win at Greensmere. Atlas defeated Ashton Proulx from the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club (2 & 1) in the final match.

After a first-round bye, Atlas won his match with Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club’s Thomas Barney (5 & 3) while Aston also had a first-round bye and then defeated Cedric Fortin from the Hylands Golf Club (7 & 5) to reach the final.

Atlas Ibit (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

BANTAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Jared Lipski from the Kanata Golf Club added the 2019 OVGA Bantam Match Play Championship to his record, accompanying his 2019 OVGA City & District Bantam Championship.

Jared defeated GreyHawk’s Isaiah Ibit (4 & 3) in the championship final after previously winning his matches with Jayson Ross from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club (4 & 3) and Hylands Mathis Fortin (8 & 7). Isaiah defeated Ottawa Hunt’s Yaorui Xu (4 & 2) and Carter Jarrett from the Renfrew Golf Club (19 holes) to make the final match.

Jared Lipski (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

JUVENILE CHAMPIONSHIP

Matthieu Massicotte from the Rivermead Golf Club defeated Mississippi’s Ellis Kinnaird (2 & 1) in their finals match to win the 2019 OVGA Juvenile Match Play Championship. After a first-round bye Matthieu defeated Cameron Stone from the Canadian Golf Club (3 & 2) and Royal Ottawa’s James Newton (2 & 1) while Ellis defeated Kanata’s Brad Bedard (4 & 2) and Royal Ottawa’s Ross Cleary (4 & 3) to reach the championship final.

Matthieu’s championship win is notable in that he defeated 2017 OVGA Bantam City & District and 2019 OVGA Junior City & District Champion James Newton and 2018 OVGA Bantam City & District Champion Ellis Kinnaird on his way to his championship title.

Matthieu Massicotte (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

After a first-round bye Johnathan Rivington from the Perth Golf Club defeated Rem List (5 & 4) and Carter Stone from the Canadian Golf Club (3 & 2) to reach the championship final where he defeated Daniel Costea from the Smiths Falls Golf Club (3 & 2) to take home the OVGA Junior Match Play Championship Trophy.

Daniel had won his matches with Pembroke’s Parker Lessard (4 & 3), Carleton’s Aiden Coyle (1 up) and Madawaska’s Curtis Proulx (21 holes) to reach the championship final.

Johnathan Rivington (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

OVGA Junior Co-ordinator (Big) Jim Davidson indicated that he was pleased in the overall increase in participation in OVGA Junior Competitions this year but he also encouraged more area junior golfers to play in OVGA Events.

Flagstick Golf Magazine congratulates all of the match play championship winners as well as all of the participants in the 2019 Ottawa Valley Golf Association Match Play Championships sponsored by Humber College.