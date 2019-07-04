85th OVGA Men’s Intersectionals Set For Sunday

The first stage of Eastern Ontario’s / Western Quebec’s largest golf event is set to go on Sunday, July 7th with the 85th consecutive edition of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Men’s Intersectionals.

Later this summer, the OVGA will run Women’s, Junior, Senior Women’s and Senior Men’s Intersectional competitions

The history of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association’s Intersectionals for male golfers dates back to 1934 when the Province of Quebec Golf Association (PQGA) ran its first men’s intersectional contest in the Ottawa area. Between 1948 and 1980, under the leadership of the Ottawa District Golf Association (ODGA), the men’s intersectionals grew to six divisions in 1980.

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) was formed in 1981 and their men’s intersectionals have grown immensely.

Male golfers from OVGA Member Clubs have already entered into competition on their home courses to win spots on their Club teams of 12 players including 2 alternates. These Club teams will compete in 16 divisions with 744 male golfers competing for team glory, the chance to win their division and move up the OVGA Intersectional ladder to the next higher division. The overall goal for every OVGA Member Club is to play in “A” Division for the OVGA Intersectional Championship Trophy donated by Dru Lafave of the OVGA Intersectional Sponsor Golf O Max.

OVGA Member Clubs hosting Men’s Intersectional Divisions in 2019 are Ottawa Hunt, Rivermead, Tecumseh, Sand Point, Buckingham, Madawaska, Kingsway Park, Hammond, Mont Cascades, Canadian, Cedar Glen, Stonebridge, Pine View, Manderley, Larrimac and Heritage.

In the Championship “A” Division, Ottawa Hunt will host teams from Rideau View, Camelot and Carleton Golf & Yacht Clubs. Since 2011, when Golf O Max took over sponsorship of the OVGA Intersectionals, the trophy shows that only two clubs have won the trophy with Rideau View winning five times and Ottawa Hunt three.

OVGA records show that since 1981 when the Ottawa Valley Golf Association was formed, Rideau View has won the “A” Division thirteen times and Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club six times. Neither Camelot Golf & Country Club nor Carleton Golf & Yacht Club have won “A” Division since the OVGA was formed.

But times have changed and all four teams in “A” Division this year are fielding strong teams on paper, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens on the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club course this Sunday. Match play competition should be intense.

During the years that the Men’s Intersectionals were being run by the PQGA and the ODGA, the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club won “A” Division eleven times and Carleton Golf & Yacht Club once.

Flagstick Golf Magazine congratulates all OVGA Members who attempted to qualify for their Club Team and also all OVGA Members competing on their Club’s Teams throughout Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec. You are all winners for your efforts.

Now go out and win your OVGA Division and when you do please post your Division winning team pictures to social media and be sure to tag us or direct message us – Facebook (@Flagstick), Instagram (flagstickgolf) and Twitter (@Flagstick).