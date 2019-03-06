OVGA Names 2019 OVGA Junior Development Team

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) has named their Junior Development Team members for 2019.

The program is designed to bond local competitive golfers in a team atmosphere, helping guide their path to high performance. The program supplements the work they do with their private coaches, mostly addressing non-technical aspects of the game and providing additional opportunities for high-level tournament access.

The association says they use the OVGA tournaments and other competitive events to identify a select group of eligible golfers to join the OVGA Junior Development Team.

Again this season the program will be coached by PGA of Canada member Derek MacDonald of The Marshes Golf Club in Kanata, Ontario.

In 2018 the OVGA Junior Development Team won the Quebec Inter-Regional Championship (Photo: Derek MacDonald)

2019 OVGA Regional Junior Team

The members of the 2019 OVGA Regional Junior Team: