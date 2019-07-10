Teri de Luis and Tom Hossfeld Win OVGA Senior Championships

Ottawa, Ontario – Over the past 2 days, Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) senior golfers competed over all 36 holes at The Meadows Golf Club in the south end of the City of Ottawa to decide champions in both women’s and men’s competition.



SENIOR WOMEN



The women were the first to finish on the second day of the competition with their only round and Brockville’s Teri de Luis with her even par score of 72 took home the Janet Matthews Championship Trophy for the fifth time.



Finishing in a tie for second place with scores of 74 were Hylands golfers Diane Dolan and Lise Jubinville. Susan Pearl from the Rideau View golf club finished in fourth place with her score of 78. Diane had previously won this championship four times and Susan twice while Lise was in her first year of senior competition.



Brenda Pilon from Hylands Golf Club was the champion in “B” Division with her score of 80 based on Golf Canada’s Rules for retrogression over Smiths Falls’ Lilianne Radford. Rideau View’s Pamela Burnside took home third place honors with her score of 90.



The “C” Division winner with her score of 95 was Hylands Stephanie Holland followed by her Hylands team-mate Lynda Kennedy (97) and Prescott’s Sheila Bush (102).



Brenda Pilon, Teri de Luis, Stephanie Holland (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

SENIOR MEN



Hylands Golf Club member Tom Hossfeld was cheered by his fellow competitors when OVGA President Gerry Bower announced him as the 2019 OVGA Senior Men’s Champion. Tom is the second OVGA Board Member to win a major championship this year after OVGA Publicist Jordan Burwash earlier won the OVGA Match Play Championship.



Tom was the only player in the senior men’s competition to finish under par after his first round of 3 under par 69 and today’s round of 1 under par 71 for a total two-day score of 140 or 4 under par.



Flagstick caught up with the new OVGA Senior Champion and asked about his golf game over the past few days.



Tom responded – “I hit the ball pretty well and I didn’t make a lot of putts. But in the end I really didn’t need to. It would have been a lot of fun to make those putts but I hit a lot of fairways and greens and I kept it simple and the ball kept going where I was aiming. You have to enjoy days like that. I was definitely pleased to break par on both rounds.”



It should be noted that Tom has also won the OVGA Senior Match Play Championship twice and just last week he participated in the Golf Quebec Alexander of Tunis Championship at Rideau View. Tom admitted that he didn’t play well at the Tunis, but this past Saturday everything came together with his game and as he said – “That’s just how golf is.” Tom noted that there are a number of people listed on the Senior Championship Trophy who have won the championship more than once and he’s looking forward to adding his name to the trophy again.



Finishing in 2nd place overall was 2018 Senior Champion Mike Poloni (74-71-145) from Greensmere. Following close behind in third place was 2016 Senior Champion Larry Morin (77-69-146) from The Meadows.



Tied for fourth place with two-day total scores of 147 were Andre Barbe (74-73) from the Algonquin Golf Club, three-time Senior Champion Lyle Alexander (74-73) from Greensmere and two-time Senior Champion Joseph Pethes (73-74) from Rivermead Golf Club.



Congratulations to all competitors who competed in this championship and a shout-out to the OVGA Officials who conducted another successful championship event.

OVGA President Gerry Bower with Tom Hossfeld (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

Final Leaderboards

Women

Men