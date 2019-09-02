Ottawa Hunt Looking to Retain the John Holzman Trophy at OVGA Senior Men’s Intersectionals

The John Holzman Trophy, awarded to the winner of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association “A” Division Senior Men’s Intersectionals presented by Golf-O-Max, has rested in a prominent position at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club for the past year.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ottawa Hunt will be hosting Rivermead, Kanata and Rideau View in the “A” Division of the OVGA Senior Intersectionals and according to sources Ottawa Hunt team players are reluctant to give up the title.

Since the OVGA initiated the Senior Intersectionals in 1990 only four area clubs have walked away from inter-club competition with the John Holzman Trophy donated by Flagstick Golf Magazine.

Rivermead leads the way with 15 wins followed by Ottawa Hunt and Hylands with 5 wins each. The Rockland Golf Club (formerly Outaouais) has 4 wins to its credit.

So the competition at Ottawa Hunt will be keen as the host club and Rivermead will be looking to add to their total wins and Kanata and Rideau View will be looking for their first trophy win in “A” Division.

Across the Ottawa Valley, Camelot, Buckingham, Greensmere, Brockville, Hammond, Hautes Plaines, Mont Cascades, Nationview, Whitetail, Cedar Glen, Oaks of Cobden, Canadian, Stonebridge, Club EG, Champlain and Dragonfly will be the golf clubs hosting the remainder of the OVGA Senior Intersectional Divisions.

Think about it. On Tuesday, 768 golfers representing 64 OVGA Member Clubs will participate in match play competition for bragging rights as well as the right to move their team up a division with a win.

Good luck to all OVGA Members from OVGA Clubs participating in the OVGA Senior Intersectionals in match play competition.

Don’t forget to post your team pictures on social media or forward them to Scott MacLeod at scotmac@flagstick.com / @Flagstick or Joe McLean at jmclean@flagstick.com / @Flagstickjoe

