OVGA Spring Meeting Signals Start to the Golf Season In Ottawa Valley

The Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club, host club for the 2017 CP Women’s Open, welcomed Club representatives from Ottawa Valley Golf Association Member Clubs on April 22 for the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Spring Meeting.

It was tough to follow the greetings from OVGA, Golf Canada and Golf Quebec representatives while looking out the window at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club course. The LPGA Women are certain to have a wonderful time here later this summer.

As far as meetings go, the OVGA is in good hands judging by the lack of questions generated after various Board Chair-persons had submitted their reports.

Items of note from the OVGA AGM were:

1. The change in bylaws to change the name of the Player Development Chair to Player Development / Junior Development Chair. Jim Davidson has assumed the Chairmanship of this position after the position had been vacant for the past year.

2. OVGA Member Clubs have until June 15th to declare their participation in the OVGA Mens (Regular & Senior), Womens (Regular & Senior) and Junior Intersections. This declaration holds their position in the competitions and team members can be forwarded to the OVGA office prior to each intersectional event.

3. OVGA Member Clubs hosting Intersectional rounds also now have the option of starting the competition as late as 1pm on the day of the various competitions. This allows more play prior to the start of Intersectional competition.

4. After 6 years as the chair of the OVGA Rules Committee, Gerry Bower has stepped down and Blake Wimperis has assumed the position. Gerry will continue to officiate at OVGA tournaments.

5. All OVGA members are eligible to play in both Golf Ontario and Golf Quebec events.

6. In 2016 the OVGA there were nine golf courses rated by the OVGA Course Rating Team. Twelve are on the schedule for 2017, including one 36-hole facility.

7. 33 OVGA members participated in seven Golf Canada National Championships in 2016.

8. The fourteen volunteers serving on the OVGA Board of Directors and looking after OVGA affairs in 2017 are:

President – Alex Pugh

VP – Bob Bissonnette

Secretary/Treasurer – Neil Colbert

Past President – Tom Hossfeld

Rules Chair – Blake Wimperis

Course Rating & Handicap Chair – Nelly Van Berlo

Communications & Marketing Chair – Jordan Burwash

Tournament Chair – Marc Ffrench

Men’s Tournament Director – Bonnie Wolff

Women’s Tournament Director – Dianne Illingworth

Player Development / Junior Development Chair – Jim Davidson

Director without Portfolio – Gerry Bower

Director without Portfolio – Lori Ridgeway

Director without Portfolio – David Ferries

Director without Portfolio – Marg McCornock

Flagstick caught up with Gerry Bower and asked him his feelings on stepping down as the OVGA Rules Chair after six years in the position.

“It’s been a pleasure”, said Mr. Bower. “I’ve had some good people to work with in this area. When I stepped in, I followed Gayle (Faulkner) whose steps were hard to follow. She taught me a lot and I just love the rules of golf. It’s an addiction for me. I like to train people. I wanted to change how we could get people around the golf course quicker in OVGA Tournaments. We’ve worked hard with our Pace of Play following Golf Canada’s and Golf Ontario’s models. Just being able to teach people has been important to me both in clinics and on the golf course. I believe in a hands-on approach to teaching golfers, especially juniors.”

When asked if he had accomplished his goals and is leaving the rules committee in a better place, Gerry answered “100%”. He continued, “With the quality of officials we have in this area, our tournaments are run as well as any in the country. I’m proud of having been able to assist many officials in progressing through the various levels of rules available.”

Congratulations to Gerry Bower and all of the other OVGA Board Members who serve in volunteer positions to the benefit of the golfers in the Ottawa Valley.

And now on with the golf season.

