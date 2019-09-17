OVGA Team Wins Quebec Inter-Regional Championship

The OVGA Junior team was once again victorious at this year’s Quebec Inter-regional championship held at the Stoneham Golf Club (East course) near Quebec City on Sept. 14th and 15th.

It was raining steadily for most of the first day (2-person scramble), making the conditions extremely tough. Jared Lipski and James Newton both drove the green on the par 4, sixth hole, requiring a 240 yard carry over water, with Jared sinking a natural eagle that helped to put the team into the lead over Montreal South heading into day 2.

The sun came out only briefly during the second day (alternate shot) where the Ottawa team actually grew their lead with a steady performance and clutch putting on a very saturated golf course where birdies were scarce. The team from Quebec City had a good second day, finishing in second place.

This represents 3 titles and a second place in the last 4 years for the OVGA team currently coached by Derek MacDonald from The Marshes. OVGA Team members are selected based on their performances at regional and provincial events.

“It really is an event that the players look forward to each year,” MacDonald commented to Flagstick.com. “You could just see their competitive fire get going before they teed off. Every player did their part and truly contributed to the success of the team allowing us to win the championship in back-to-back years.”

He continued, “We got together a week prior to the event at The Marshes in order to get comfortable with the format and allow each of the players to determine their strategies for the two different formats of play. The first round was a scramble and the second round was foursomes. I believe our practice played a big part in the team coming together and having a game plan ahead of time allow them to be prepared and focus on the execution.

Hopefully we can compete next year as hard as we did this year and bring home one more for the OVGA who has been a big supporter of our Junior Development Team.”

OVGA 2019 Quebec Inter-Regional Team Members:

James Newton The Royal Ottawa GC

Ellis Kinnaird Mississippi

Jared Lipski Kanata G&CC

Atlas Ibit GreyHawk GC

Isaiah Ibit GreyHawk GC

Maddy Pytura The Royal Ottawa GC

Lauren Gervais Kanata G&CC

Carlee Meilleur The Landings Golf Club

