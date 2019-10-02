Mother Nature Strikes Again – OVGA Cancels Tournament of Club Champions Championship

Cumberland, Ontario – The Ottawa Valley Golf Association made a determined attempt to get it in, but they ultimately had to cancel their Tournament of Club Champions Championship at the GreyHawk Golf Club in Cumberland, Ontario.

The Championship for Men’s and Women’s Club Champions from OVGA Member Clubs began with a shotgun start on the Predator Course at GreyHawk at 10 am and players were called off the course at 12:15 with the first downpour of the day and lightning in close proximity.

Players began play again after a one hour delay and then at 4pm, the skies opened for the second time on Monday, October 1st and players were called once again off the golf course.

After looking at numerous weather reports and radar sites and factoring in the amount of daylight left in the day, tournament officials decided for player safety reasons to call an end to the championship with most groups still having a few holes to play.

The majority of players agreed with this decision as they were soaked and tired but eagerly looking forward to their championship meal even without prizes being awarded.

So there will be no Tournament of Club Champions winners recorded in the OVGA Record Books for the first time since the inception of the Championship Event for men and women in 1982.

It wasn’t a great end to the competitive 2019 golf season for Ottawa Valley Golf Association Tournament Competitors and certainly not an ending favoured by OVGA Officials but once again Mother Nature, as she always does, had the final say.

