OVGA Women’s 4-Ball Titles Settled at Stonebridge

There were no complaints about the weather for the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Women’s 4-Ball held at the Stonebridge Golf Club in Nepean, Ontario today. Even though the temperature was in the high 20’s and the humidity in the mid 30’s, there was no rain and all of the players toured the course in power carts.

The carts were a stroke of foresight by the OVGA who had negotiated a price for both golf and carts earlier in the year.

In the golf action of “A” Division, Diane Dolan and Judy Collins of Hylands Golf Club posted a best ball, gross score of 2 over par, 73, to finish one stroke ahead of the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club team of Lise Jubinville and Brenda Pilon for the win. Tied for third with scores of 76 were the Rideau View team of Pam Burnside and Susan Pearl along with the Hylands team of Margot Greenberg and Lori Strike.

The Brockville Country Club team of Susan Blanchard and Gay Maillox were the winners in “B” Division, but it took a one-hole playoff to decide the winner in “B” Division. Tied with the Brockville team after their regulation best-ball score of 82 was the eQuinelle Golf Club team of Danelle Ethier and Patti Henry.

Stittsville Golf Course’s Gisele Savoie teamed with her long-time friend Heather Lynne Young from the Canadian Golf Club to win “C” Division with their best-ball score of 85. Finishing in second place was the Hylands Golf Club team of Mary Ellen Ward and Sheila Neville with a score of 88.

Congratulations to the OVGA for another well run tournament and to the Stonebridge Golf Club which was in terrific shape for the competition.

A Flight Gross Scores

Pos Team +/- Thru Total 1 Dolan/Collins +2 F 73 2 Pilon/Jubinville +3 F 74 3 Greenberg/Strike +5 F 76 4 Pearl/Burnside +5 F 76 5 Radford/May +8 F 79 6 Watt/Doyle +9 F 80 7 Young/Quinn +10 F 81 8 Lafortune/Pope +10 F 81 9 O’Brien/Blake +10 F 81 10 Lindsay/Frost +10 F 81 11 Rodenkirch/Shepherd +11 F 82 12 Comeau/Desparois +11 F 82 13 Gordon/Oderkirk +12 F 83 14 Stanley/James +15 F 86 15 Bacon/Croucher +20 F 91

B Flight Gross Scores

Pos Team +/- Thru Total 1 Blanchard/Mailloux (p) +11 F 82 2 Ethier/Henry +11 F 82 3 Sloan/Brown +14 F 85 4 O’Hara/Knox +14 F 85 5 Holland/McLeod +15 F 86 6 Weitzel/Bast-Tjeerde +15 F 86 7 Cornish/Helem +16 F 87 8 Ridgeway/Wilhelm +17 F 88 9 Chambers/Pominville +18 F 89 10 Smith/Read +19 F 90 11 Gillean/Albert +20 F 91

C Flight Gross Scores

Pos Team +/- Thru Total 1 Savoie/Young +14 F 85 2 Ward/Neville +17 F 88 3 Kalbfleisch/Check +19 F 90 T4 Bush/Boyd +20 F 91 T4 Lalonde/Cavan +20 F 91 6 Kennedy/Blois +21 F 92 7 Iwaniw/Draper +22 F 93 8 Biggs/Geren +24 F 95 9 Harvey/Badali +26 F 97 10 Evans/Thorburn +28 F 99 11 Zerr/Hamilton +29 F 100 12 Hayes/Blain +30 F 101 13 Spence/Neukomm +46 F 117

Please visit this link for all of the gross and net scores from the OVGA Women’s 4-Ball tournament.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.