OVGA Women’s City & District Title Decided

Two Division Championships were decided on the second day of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association’s Women’s City & District Championships at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ontario today. Apart from a thunderstorm that caused a 45 minute delay late in the afternoon, the day was perfect and the golf course was in excellent condition.

Congratulations to the OVGA Rules Officials who removed all of the players from the golf course in a timely fashion and got them back out just as quick once the storm had passed.

The first round of the Championships was played at eQuinelle Golf Club yesterday, Sunday, July 28th.

The OVGA Women run their City & District Championship in a unique fashion as they split their total field in two and the lower handicap golfer’s play in Division 1 for the Ahearn Trophy and the Division 2 players play for the Rose Bowl. The Ahearn Trophy dates back to 1922 and except for the war years of 1943 to 1945, the Trophy has been played for and presented every year. Division 2 golfers have played for the Rose Bowl since 1958.

Lori Lee Sloan, Mary Cornish, Leanne Watt and Bonnie Brown

The Mina Denison Shield dates back to 1936 and is awarded to the golf club with the four lowest net scores after the first day of the City & District Championships. The Lombard Glen (Rolling Greens) Team of Lori Lee Sloan, Mary Cornish, Leanne Watt and Bonnie Brown with their total net score of 285 beat out the Hylands Golf Club Team of Lise Jubinville, Megan Mckenzie, Diane Dolan and Brenda Pilon and their score of 300.

DIVISION 2

Rideau View’s Lyn Leclerc backed up her first round score of 83 with a second round score of 88 for a total of 171 to take home the Rose Bowl. Lyn’s comment when having her picture taken with the trophy – “I could get used to this.”

Lyn Leclerc

Finishing in second place in the Division 2 Championship was Suzanne Leclair from the Ile de Montreal Golf Club (88-90-178) followed by Casselview Golf Club’s Michele McNeill (90-91-181).

DIVISION 1

It is the policy of this writer to follow the last group off the tee in championship rounds as the tournament winner usually comes from this group and today was no exception.

The leader after the first round at eQuinelle with a score of 1 under par 71 was Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club Golfer Haley Yerxa, who has Junior City & District Titles from 2017 and 2018 as well as City & District Junior Match Play Titles from 2015 and 2017 in her resume.

Also in the final group was Hylands Golf Club’s Lise Jubinville with an even par round of 72 from the first day. Lise has won City & District titles in 2005, 2011, 2017 and 2018 and as well is unbeaten in City & District Match Play for the last three years.

Lilian Klekner Alt

Playing in the final group also was Camelot Golf & Country Club’s Lilian Klekner-Alt with her first foray in the City & District Championship.

On the outward nine at Eagle Creek, Haley posted 2 bogies and 1 birdie for a score of 37 and this left her in a tie with Lise who had a bogie and a birdie after 27 holes with total scores of 108. Lilian meanwhile with her 3 bogies and one birdie finished the front nine with a score of 38 and three strokes behind Haley and Lise.

On the back nine, Haley and Lise found just a little more trouble and Lilian picked up her pace. Haley had two bogies, a double and a birdie to finish her thirty-six holes with a total score of 147 or three over par. Lise started the back nine with a triple bogie as well as a bogie and a birdie to also finish with a total score of 147.

Lilian was a little steadier on the back nine with a bogie and two birdies on the final two holes to give her the Ahearn Championship trophy with her 36-hole score of 146 or two over par.

Flagstick caught up with the 2019 Women’s City & District Championship and her mother who caddied for her and asked her about her win.

“My putts weren’t falling today, but I knew they were going to come. I just had to stay focused, I knew they were going to roll in eventually and I just had to trust my game and that’s exactly what I did and it turned out to be perfect. After the storm delay I don’t think it had as big an effect as I thought it would. I was worried that it was such a long break that I would lose my momentum but I came back and I just told myself not to over-think it. That’s exactly what I did. I haven’t been playing a lot of golf this summer but now that it’s getting closer to going back to school, I’m trying to get back into the tournament mindset to prepare myself.”

Lilian is going into her final year at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois where she is on the golf team and taking courses in Animal Science Production. It focuses on the farming industry and livestock production but she would like to go into the horse industry.

Congratulations to all of the participants in the OVGA Women’s City & District Championships and especially Lilian Klekner-Alt and Lyn Leclerc for their championship wins.