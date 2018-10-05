OVTA Holds Successful Outing at Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club

The Ottawa Valley Turfgrass Association (OVTA) held their Fall field day on Wednesday, October 3rd at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club in Ottawa, Ontario.

After a long season of caring for their golf courses, greenkeepers along with their golf club executive members took a much-needed break to play a little golf and in the process raise funds for the research branch of their organization – The Ottawa Valley Turfgrass Research Foundation (OVTRF). The OVTRF was organized to promote turfgrass research concentrated on local concerns of their members.

A full field of participants played the Championship West – South course at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club beginning with a shotgun start. With an abundance of industry sponsors, participants were treated to an abundance of food and beverage as well as various on-course competitions.

On the par 3 – 8th hole on the West course, the Golf Historical Society of Canada was on hand to provide 100-year-old hickory golf clubs for the close-to-the-hole competition in honour of the late Steve Verrall from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club. With the hole measuring 121 yards, Ryan Sloan used a ded-stop mashie to win the competition with his ball ending up two feet from the cup.

Participants handled the century-old golf clubs with varying degrees of success and those who launched successful shots to the green left the tee with grins a mile long. Once on the green, participants then putted with century old putters to finish their assaults on the hole.

Although the day is held to promote the OVTRF, the outing is more about getting together with friends and colleagues and some good-natured fun. The winning team on the day was the Carleton Golf & Yacht group of Ron Craig, Gord Percy, Derrick Therrien and Joel Trickey.

Congratulations to all of the participants in the OVTRF Outing at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club and thank you to your entire membership at Ottawa Valley Golf Courses for providing the playing fields for golfers on behalf of all golfers. Your dedication to your job is appreciated.

The Ottawa Valley Turfgrass Association (OVTA) was founded in 1972 when a group directly involved with the turfgrass industry recognized the need for a local association. Founding members established a forum through which they could encourage and support research and interchange scientific and practical knowledge relating to the construction and care of turfgrass areas as it pertained to their own environment.

The OVTA initially started with fewer than forty members and played host to one golf tournament each year, the Fall Field day. Today, membership is over two hundred and in addition to the annual Fall Field Day, the OVTA plays host to other tournaments and an annual Winter/Spring Seminar and Tradeshow.