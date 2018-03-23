P.E.I.’s Holland College Suspending Golf Program

Citing low enrolment levels, the “community college of Prince Edward island”, Holland College, has announced that they are suspending their Golf Club Management Program as part of a regular review of their programming. Also affected is the Photography and Digital Imaging , according to a release to the media on Friday afternoon.

“Current students will not be affected by the suspension of either program, as the second year of each program will commence in September as usual,” says the statement.

The College’s Vice President of Academic and Applied Research, Dr. Sandy MacDonald says the decision was made as part of efforts to ensure they are meeting the needs of both the industry and students.

“Throughout the year, Holland College reviews its program offerings to ensure that we are providing industry with the workers they need, and students with the education that they want. As a result of this, our program offerings change over time,” he said.

The school says all students and staff have been notified of the decision and they will review the programs to “study alternate methods of delivery, and hopes to launch revamped programs in the 2019-20 school year.”

Founded in 1969, Holland College serves just under 3,000 full-time students.

The 2016 Annual Report for the college shows the Golf Club Management program ha 23 full-time students that year, with one part-time student, and 42 students in an extension of the program in China.