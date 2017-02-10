Pakenham Highlands Welcomes Chris Learmonth To Staff

Pakenham Highlands Golf Club has their man.

PGA of Canada member Chris Learmonth has informed Flagstick.com that he has reached a three-year deal with the 27-hole facility located just west of Ottawa.

The agreement with Chris Fleming of the club’s ownership will see Learmonth take over operation of the pro shop and act as the club’s Golf Professional and General Manager.

“Looking forward to the opportunity at Pakenham highlands for 2017 and beyond,” the long-time professional shared by email. “I have known the Fleming family for over 20 years and we both have mutual respect for each other. Will be happy to serve the membership with all their golfing needs and provide excellent professional care to outside tournaments and green fee players.”

When reached for comment Mr. Fleming was more than enthusiastic about the decision to reach an agreement with Learmonth.

“We value our members and clientele and we are truly fortunate to have somebody who knows how to work a golf course and it’s potential. His experience is a huge asset for us and our golfers,” Fleming commented by phone.

“We’ve known Chris a long-time and I think it was fate that he just moved close by and was available. A lot of things lined up for us and just having him involved has provided a new energy for all of us. We have a lot to look forward to this year.”