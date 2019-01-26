Paul Sherratt Inducted Into PGA of Canada Hall of Fame – Video

(Orlando, Florida) – After a career that has included more than four decades at the Rideau View Golf Club in Manotick, Ontario, Paul Sherratt was inducted into the PGA of Canada Hall of Fame here at the PGA Merchandise Show. The ceremony took place during Canada Night, a PGA of Canada hosted event that saw more than 400 Canadian golf industry professionals come together to celebrate the association’s annual honours.

Here is the speech by Paul Sherratt in its entirety, as he was lauded by friends, colleagues, and even Rideau View members who made the trip to see their long-time pro honoured.