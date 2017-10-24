Pebble Beach Golf Links To Host United States Women’s Open Championship for 1st Time

FAR HILLS, N.J. (October 24, 2017) – The USGA today announced Pebble Beach Golf Links as the site for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open and 2027 U.S. Open Championships, the 14th and 15th USGA championships in the course’s storied history.

Pebble Beach, which is already scheduled to host the 2018 U.S. Amateur and 2019 U.S. Open Championships, will host the 78th U.S. Women’s Open – and its first – from June 1-4, 2023. The 127th U.S. Open – the seventh at Pebble Beach – will be contested June 17-20, 2027.

The legendary course on the Monterey Peninsula, designed by Jack Neville and Douglas Grant and opened in 1919, has produced several of the game’s memorable moments in its previous five U.S. Opens. Jack Nicklaus’s 1-iron tee shot that struck the flagstick in 1972, Tom Watson’s chip-in to thwart Nicklaus in 1982, Tom Kite’s pitch-in en route to victory in 1992 and Tiger Woods’ record 15-stroke victory in 2000 are all stamped in the game’s lore.

“We are incredibly proud to bring the U.S. Women’s Open to Pebble Beach for the first time,” said Diana Murphy, president of the USGA. “The USGA is committed to bringing our championships to golf’s greatest venues and the opportunity to have the best players in the world, female and male, compete at this iconic course will provide a fantastic showcase of the game. Our friends at the Pebble Beach Company have always been wonderful partners and we are excited for all of our upcoming championships with them.”

During the course’s 98-year history, it has hosted five U.S. Opens, four U.S. Amateurs, two U.S. Women’s Amateurs and one PGA Championship. These will be the 14th and 15th USGA championships contested on the course, moving it to fourth all-time among host sites.

The 1972 U.S. Open Championship at Pebble Beach was the first to be played on a course that is open to the public. It is one of six public-access courses to host a U.S. Open.

“The USGA’s relationship with Pebble Beach dates to the 1929 U.S. Amateur and it has proven itself time and again during the 11 previous championships,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “Pebble Beach Golf Links is a national golf treasure and our partners at the Pebble Beach Company have committed to hosting four USGA championships in the next 10 years, including the 2018 U.S. Amateur and 2019 U.S. Open. The commitment from their hardworking and dedicated staff and the support of the Monterey Peninsula region, as well as our faith that Pebble Beach will consistently challenge the best players in the game, make it an ideal venue to host USGA championships for years to come.”

“We take great pride in our special, longstanding partnership with the USGA,” said Bill Perocchi, CEO of Pebble Beach Company. “This announcement is a milestone in the history of Pebble Beach and one we are thrilled about, especially as we prepare to host the U.S. Amateur in 2018 and U.S. Open in 2019 during our centennial celebration. To be entrusted with hosting our seventh U.S. Open, and to be given the honor of hosting our first U.S. Women’s Open, is truly special and exciting for all of us here at Pebble Beach.”

Other future U.S. Women’s Open sites are: May 31-June 3, 2018 at Shoal Creek in Shoal Creek, Ala.; May 30-June 2, 2019 at the Country Club of Charleston (S.C.); June 4-7, 2020 at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas; and June 3-6, 2021 at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif.

Other future U.S. Open sites are: June 14-17, 2018 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.; June 13-16, 2019 at Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links; June 18-21, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.; June 17-20, 2021 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif.; June 16-19, 2022 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.; June 15-18, 2023 at The Los Angeles (Calif.) Country Club; June 13-16, 2024at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in the Village of Pinehurst, N.C.; June 12-15, 2025at Oakmont (Pa.) Country Club; and June 18-21, 2026 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y.