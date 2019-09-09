Pembroke Wins 90th Gordon Cup Competition

In 1930, T.D. Armour was the winner of the Canadian Open and the Rivermead Cup; Ross Somerville won the Canadian Amateur and the Earl Grey Cup; Willie Lamb won the CPGA Championship and the P.D. Ross Cup, and W.H. Mullen from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club won the Ottawa City & District Championship and the Gerald Lees Cup donated by P.D. Ross.

The Gordon Cup was also donated by Mr. J. P. Gordon from Renfrew, Ontario in 1930 and the team from the Renfrew Golf Club was the winner of the initial competition at Renfrew. At the time it was a four team competition with representatives from Arnprior, Carleton Place (Mississippi), Pembroke and Renfrew Golf Clubs.

A patron of all that is good in sport, Mr. Gordon’s wrote to Mr. H. A. Jordan, then President of the Renfrew Golf Club on August 2, 1930 with his desire to donate a cup.

From the original letter, Mr Gordon outlined the reasons for his proposal:

“My idea in presenting this Cup is to not only promote golf generally throughout the Valley and to promote a good feeling between towns and the Clubs but also to promote within the Clubs, themselves, a desire among members to get on this team to represent their Club in the Championship.”

Mr. Gordon’s Cup has been contested annually since 1930 and is arguably the longest continuously running competition in Canada and possibly North America. While there are many other trophy competitions that may have started prior to 1930, the Gordon Cup was played for during World War 2 while other competitions took a break from competition for the duration.

The Pembroke Golf Club team won the Gordon Cup for the 28th time over the September 7-8, 2019 weekend with a two-day team total of 1833 (908-925) strokes. Twelve of the fourteen individual scores on each team are accumulated to give a team total each day.

When asked about his Clubs 28th Gordon Cup win, team captain Mike Warren responded – “All our guys played really well and grinded over the two days. The Renfrew course was in unbelievable shape for the Club’s 90th anniversary and the 90th anniversary of the Gordon Cup. I couldn’t be prouder of how my guys played.”

Members of the Championship Gordon Cup Team from the Pembroke Golf Club were Geoff Clouthier, Brady Durocher, Ray Evans, Matt Farrell, Brandon Gagne, Phil Hermitte, Todd Hermitte, Andrew Mohns, Luke Mohns, Sean O’Malley, Jason Robertson, Danby Suckow, Mark Swansburg and Mike Warren.

Finishing in 2nd place in the 90th annual Gordon Cup competition was the Renfrew Golf Club (933 – 950 – 1883) followed in 3rd place by Sand Point (936 – 969 – 1905). Deep River (957 – 987 – 1944) and Mississippi (962 – 996 – 1958) Golf Clubs finished in 4th and 5th place respectfully.

The top three low gross competitors in the 90th annual Gordon Cup at Renfrew on the par 71 golf course were Pembroke’s Sean O’Malley (68-71-139), Sand Point’s Taylor Collins (70-72-142) and Pembroke’s Luke Mohns (70-75-145).

Kip Mulvihill, custodian of the Gordon Cup and a member of the Renfrew Golf Club, talked about this year’s competition.

“It was a successful weekend. We really did luck out weather-wise with just a little bit of rain yesterday. The golf course was in tip-top shape for our 90th anniversary at the Renfrew Golf Club and we were super happy to host the 90th Gordon Cup competition. We’ve heard nothing but good things about the condition of the course and we thank our superintendent Dave Wilson and his crew for their work. As to the 90th Gordon, it’s always fun to come back to Renfrew, play the course and I know competitors really appreciate their time here. Obviously being from and playing for Renfrew, it’s nice to feel like you’re back in contention after a little bit of time sitting in the basement. Pembroke is very deserving of their win. They’ve got a young, strong team and they battled really hard and it was a great weekend had by all.”

For the record, since 1930 the Gordon Cup has been won by the Renfrew Golf Club 35 times followed by Pembroke (28), Arnprior – Sand Point (19), Mississippi (6) and Deep River (2).

Teams competing in the 91st Gordon Cup competition will be hosted in 2020 by the Mississippi Golf Club.

