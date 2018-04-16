Peterborough’s Sam Meek Wins Collegiate Title

The transition to a new school looks to have been pretty seamless for Peterborough, Ontario’s Sam Meek.

The 2016 Canadian Junior Boys Champion helped his University of Nevada golf team win a title over the weekend and grabbed individual honours in the process.

The WolfPack won the crown at the El Macero Classic in Davis, California.

“I’m so happy for this group of guys,” said head coach Jacob Wilner. “They’ve played great all year and to get a team win in a quality field is amazing.”

The win was not only the first for the team this year, but marked the first individual NCAA victory for their new Canadian edition.

The mid-season transfer posted rounds of 69-73-73 to finish at -1, making him the only player in the field to finish under par. He beat out his teammate, Grant Booth, by a shot by making a birdie on the final hole.

It is the first time since Fall, 2011 that a Nevada WolfPack player won an individual title.

Meek is a member of the Kawartha Golf and Country Club.