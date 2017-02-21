PGA of Canada Announces National Championship Schedule

The PGA of Canada has released the dates and sites for their 2017 National Championships. Only the host venue and date for the PGA Club Professional Championship of Canada has yet to be determined.

The association will conduct five national championships with the schedule commencing in June in Kitchener, Ontario with the PGA Championship of Canada sponsored by Mr. Lube and presented by TaylorMade-adidas Golf.

“We’re excited to release our 2017 PGA of Canada national championship schedule,” said the PGA of Canada’s president Steve Wood. “The host venues for this year are remarkable and each offers a unique challenge and experience to those who compete for a national championship.”

The PGA of Canada 2017 national championship schedule:

PGA Championship of Canada sponsored by Mr. Lube and presented by TaylorMade-adidas Golf at Deer Ridge Golf Club, June 11-15

Mr. Lube PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada at Burlington Golf and Country Club, Aug. 8-11

PGA Women’s Championship of Canada at Scarboro Golf and Country Club, Aug. 14-16

PGA Assistants’ Championship of Canada presented by Callaway Golf at Richmond Country Club, Sept. 17-20

PGA Club Professional Championship of Canada presented by Titleist & FootJoy, TBD