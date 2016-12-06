PGA of Canada Names National Award Winners & Hall of Fame Inductees

The news is in from the PGA of Canada in regards to their selections for their 2016 National Awards, as well as the names of the latest inductees into their Hall of Fame.

This year’s winners are:

Murray Tucker Golf Professional of the Year— Alan Palmer , Class “A” head professional, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club;

George Knudson Teacher of the Year— Henry Brunton , Class “A” Master Professional, Henry Brunton Golf;

Mike Weir Player of the Year— Marc-Étienne Bussieres , Candidate for Membership, Club de golf Longchamp;

Ben Kern Coach of the Year— Derek Ingram , Class “A” head coach, Team Canada;

Moe Norman Candidate for Membership of the Year— Garrett Malcolm , Candidate for Membership, Breezy Bend Country Club;

Tex Noble Professional Development Award— Jason Helman , Class “A” teaching professional, Wyndance Golf Club;

Pat Fletcher Retailer of the Year— Adam Tobin , Class “A” head professional, Whistle Bear Golf;

Stan Leonard Class “A” Professional of the Year— Ashley Zibrik , Class “A” professional, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club;

Jack McLaughin Junior Leader of the Year— Amanda Minchin , Class “A” head professional, Estevan Woodlawn Golf Club;

George Cumming Distinguished Service Award—Bob Weeks, TSN.

“This year’s PGA of Canada national award winners are wonderful golf professionals and on behalf of the national board of directors’ and the association’s 3,700 members, I’m proud to congratulate them today on their achievements,” said PGA of Canada president Steve Wood.

Each year, a national selection committee evaluates application submissions from zone award winners and recognizes winners in each of the categories.

Additionally, Alvin Thompson, Robert Cox and Lorie Kane will be inducted into the PGA of Canada Hall of Fame during PGA of Canada Night.

“We will proudly induct three more great PGA of Canada professionals into the PGA of Canada Hall of Fame at PGA of Canada Night,” said Warren Crosbie, PGA of Canada Hall of Fame Chair. “I would greatly encourage those interested in learning more about the members of the Hall of Fame, as well as the history of the association to visit the PGA of Canada Hall of Fame website.”

The 10 award winners and three inductees will be honoured next month at the association’s PGA of Canada Night celebrations in Orlando, Fla., as part of the PGA Merchandise Show. PGA of Canada Night takes place in Orlando, Florida on Jan., 26, 2017 at the PGA Merchandise Show.