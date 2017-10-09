PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Names Annual Award Nominees

The nominees have been revealed. The PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone has released the names of the 2017 PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone “Of The Year” Awards.

Winners will be announced at the Awards Banquet being held at the Hilton Lac Leamy on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. Sponsored by Boutique Pro Golf,the Awards will be presented at 7:30pm.

The Nominees are as follows:

Harry Hereford Teach of the Year Award

Matt Robinson (Rideau View Golf Club)

Gregg Foley (19th Tee)

Derek McDonald (The Marshes)

Jr. Leader of the Year Award

Colin Orr (Ottawa Athletic Club)

Kevin Haime (Kevin Haime Golf Centre)

Daryl MacLean (The Marshes)

Assistant of the Year

Dave McDonald (Carleton Golf & Yacht Club)

John Seymour (Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club)

Brent Deighan (Kanata G&CC)

Head Professional of the Year

Jean Leduc (Haute Plaines)

Bob Flaro (Rivermead)

Paul Sherratt (Rideau View)

Manufacturer Rep. of the Year

Andre Borys (PING)

Shawn Perno (Taylormade)

Gavin Corbeil (Acushnet)