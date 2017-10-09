PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Names Annual Award Nominees

The nominees have been revealed. The PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone has released the names of the 2017 PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone “Of The Year” Awards.
Winners will be announced at the Awards Banquet being held at the Hilton Lac Leamy on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. Sponsored by Boutique Pro Golf,the Awards will be presented at 7:30pm.
The Nominees are as follows:
Harry Hereford Teach of the Year Award
Matt Robinson (Rideau View Golf Club)
Gregg Foley (19th Tee)
Derek McDonald (The Marshes)
Jr. Leader of the Year Award
Colin Orr (Ottawa Athletic Club)
Kevin Haime (Kevin Haime Golf Centre)
Daryl MacLean (The Marshes)
Assistant of the Year
Dave McDonald (Carleton Golf & Yacht Club)
John Seymour (Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club)
Brent Deighan (Kanata G&CC)
Head Professional of the Year
Jean Leduc (Haute Plaines)
Bob Flaro (Rivermead)
Paul Sherratt (Rideau View)
Manufacturer Rep. of the Year
Andre Borys (PING)
Shawn Perno (Taylormade)
Gavin Corbeil (Acushnet)
Andre borys is one of the best reps. Ever! Helped me tremendously in my fittings of Ping. Thank you Andre