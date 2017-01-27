PGA Championship of Canada Will Head To Kitchener

During Canada Night at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida, the PGA of Canada announced the next host site of their National Championship.

The PGA Championship of Canada sponsored by Mr. Lube and presented by TaylorMade-adidas Golf will come to Ontario this June.

The host site for the event will be the Deer Ridge Golf Club in Kitchener from June 12-15.

“We are very excited about the opportunity of bring the PGA Championship of Canada sponsored by Mr. Lube and presented by TaylorMade-adidas back to Ontario and the impressive Deer Ridge Golf Club,” said PGA of Canada president Steve Wood.

The Tom McBroom-designed Deer Ridge has been ranked by some publications among the top 70 courses in Canada. In opened in 1990.

“The board of directors and management team at Deer Ridge are thrilled and honoured to host one of Canada’s most storied championships, the PGA Championship of Canada,” said Deer Ridge Golf Club’s head PGA professional Rich Morel. “This is a great opportunity to showcase our fantastic facility to many who are unfamiliar with it both locally and nationally.”

Marc-Etienne Bussieres, the winner in 2016, looks to become the first back-to-back winner of the championship since George Knudson won in 1976 and 1977.