PGA of Canada Names Winners of 2019 National Awards

The PGA of Canada has announced its 2019 National Award winners.



“I’m very proud to congratulate the 2019 PGA of Canada National Award winners and finalists,” said PGA of Canada president Mark Patterson. “Our winners and finalists come from coast-to-coast and have an impressive list of achievements, from growing the game of golf to raising money for charities, supporting local communities, successfully managing facilities and retail operations, all while continuing to learn and improve themselves.”

This was the first time in the association’s history that the National Awards were live-streamed on Facebook and finalists were posted online. “This is a continued step to highlighting and recognizing the outstanding achievements of our members,” said PGA of Canada CEO Kevin Thistle. “We have so many great professionals across the country who live and breathe the PGA of Canada every day. We encourage you to learn more about the outstanding achievements of both our winners and finalists below.”

2019 PGA of Canada National Award Winners

Murray Tucker Golf Professional of the Year – Jonathan Garron

Abercrombie Country Club is on pace for another exceptional fiscal year. Jonathan started a new social ladies golf program after applying and receiving funding through a Sport Nova Scotia grant. This program brought in 57 new women to learn the game and experience the club. Jonathan has also been able to tap into many different grant opportunities available to not-for-profits, bringing in approximately $20,000 to help the club in 2019 and nearly $75,000 over the last five years. Jonathan has an unparalleled commitment to the PGA of Canada and Atlantic Zone.

To read more about Jonathan and the rest of the winners, click HERE.

Dick Munn Executive Professional of the Year – Brian Schaal

Brian recognizes how important it is to be in the PGA of BC’s Top 100 PDP. To date, Brian and his team of four are all inside the Top 100. Brian takes enormous pride in knowing that he is setting the stage and standard for golf professionals to become ELITE golf professionals and outstanding members of the community. Brian’s role at Copper Point is not only to lead, mentor, guide, inspire and manage staff, but to make sure he understands each job that his team is required to perform.

To read more about Brian and the rest of the winners, click HERE.

George Knudson Teacher of the Year – Scott Cowx

Here is a quote from his student and PGA TOUR player Mackenzie Hughes: “Scott has been instrumental in my success as a professional golfer. We have been working together for over 14 years and he has played an integral part in me becoming a winner on the PGA TOUR. Scott has helped me build a swing that can challenge the best golfers in the world on a weekly basis. His insightfulness and attention to detail are world-class.”

“There is no one more suitable for my game than Scott. I can confidently state that there are not many other instructors in the world with his knowledge, experience and dedication to the game and his students. Scott is a true gentleman of the game and ambassador of the sport. A role model on and off the course, he would be an asset to anyone who has the privilege to work with him.”

To read more about Scott and the rest of the winners, click HERE.

Jack McLaughlin Junior Leader of the Year – Paul Schatz

In 2019, Paul accepted the role of Associate Professional at the Tor Hill Golf Course. In this time, he started a non-profit business, Regina Junior Golf Inc. (RJG). The goal of RJG is to grow the game of golf at a grassroots level. This includes partnerships with the Regina School Boards, as well as the City of Regina. The company hires local golf professionals to help with Golf in Schools Nights, managing the junior leagues at Joanne Goulet and setting up field trips for local school children to take clinics and tour golf facilities. Paul is responsible for overseeing the junior programs at Tor Hill, Joanne Goulet Golf Course and Lakeview Par 3.

To read more about Paul and the rest of the winners, click HERE.

Ben Kern Coach of the Year – Carla Munch-Miranda

As Class “A” Head Professional and co-owner of Cambridge Golf Club, Carla has been instrumental in implementing developmental golf programs at Cambridge Golf Club for players of all abilities. She is certified at the PGA of Canada Coaching of Developing Competitors level, is the Head Coach of the NJGDC at Cambridge Golf Club and has created the Cambridge Cobras Junior Golf Team.

To read more about Carla and the rest of the winners, click HERE.

Pat Fletcher Retailer of the Year – Steve Bryant

Steve focuses on knowing his customers and members to the best of his abilities. “We know our customers, but it is the responsibility of all retailers to know their customers, as well.” He knows what they wear, their size, what ball they play and what equipment they gravitate towards. Steve listens to his customers through annual surveys, paying attention every day and talking to the members. This information is crucial to buying products and sizes appropriately. Steve is always open to introducing new products and exposing our customers to new brands. Members like to try new things and Steve provides that opportunity each year.

To read more about Steve and the rest of the winners, click HERE.

Moe Norman Apprentice Professional of the Year – Chris Cooke

In his short time within our association, Chris has established himself as an involved PGA of Canada member by serving on the PGA of Alberta Consumer Show Committee, volunteering at the Calgary Consumer Show in many different capacities, playing in zone events and attending educational seminars.

To read more about Chris and the rest of the winners, click HERE.

Stan Leonard Class “A” Professional of the Year – Samuel Kirkness

Samuel has won numerous awards with the PGA of Alberta, including Assistant Professional of the Year as an Apprentice in 2016 and as a Class “A” Professional in 2019, in addition to winning the Professional Development Award in 2018. Samuel is one of the top players in the PGA of Alberta, teaches over 300 hours on his own time, volunteers within the Alberta zone and manages his extensive list of responsibilities at the club. Samuel’s dedication and passion towards our profession and his growth as a golf professional are second-to-none.

To read more about Samuel and the rest of the winners, click HERE.

Mike Weir Player of the Year – Wes Heffernan

Wes won the 2019 PGA of Canada Assistants’ Championship and Alberta Zone Championship. He also finished 2nd at the 2019 Alberta Assistants’ Championship and 4th at the 2019 PGA Championship of Canada.

To read more about Wes and the rest of the winners, click HERE.

Tex Noble Professional Development Award – Cory Kartusch

Cory has won several National and Zone Awards, including the 2014 Murray Tucker Club Professional of the Year Award and the 2004 Pat Fletcher Retailer of the Year Award. He is very involved at the zone level, participating and attending all zone-level seminars while serving as the Education Chair for the past three years, Past President (2015-2016) and sitting on the Manitoba Zone Board for eight years.

To read more about Cory and the rest of the winners, click HERE.

The 2019 PGA of Canada National Award winners and will be honoured next month at the association’s Canada Night celebrations in Orlando, Fla., at the PGA Merchandise Show.



To watch the Facebook live announcement, click HERE.