Canadian Assistants’ Championship To Play Out at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley

(Via PGA of Canada) – One of Canada’s top championship-tested venues is ready to host the PGA Assistants’ Championship of Canada presented by Callaway Golf.



TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s North Course plays host to nearly 100 PGA of Canada’s members and apprentice professionals Sept. 17-19. Located north of Toronto in Alton, Ont., the North Course has been the site of a PGA TOUR Canada-Mackenzie Tour for the past two years, as well as host qualifiers for the RBC Canadian Open and the U.S. Open.



“It’s going to be so very exciting taking our PGA Assistants’ Championship of Canada presented by Callaway Golf to such a tried and tested venue like the North Course at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley,” said PGA of Canada President Mark Patterson. “This championship annually features some of the finest players in our association and this year is most certainly no different.”



Club de Golf Longchamp’s Marc-Etienne Bussieres (who grew up in Gatineau, Quebec) looks to become the first player in the association’s history to win three-straight PGA Assistants’ Championships. He, however, will face one of the strongest fields this championship has ever seen with the entire top-five and 10 of the top 20 ranked players in the field at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.



In addition to Bussieres, the stacked field includes:

The PGA of Canada’s No. 1-ranked player Bryn Parry

This year’s PGA Championship of Canada winner Dustin Risdon

Last year’s PGA Championship of Canada winner Pierre-Alexandre Bedard

Past PGA Assistants’ Championship of Canada winners Billy Walsh and Brad Kerfoot

Notable names such as Lee Curry, Dennis Hendershott, Oliver Tubb, John Shin, Wes Heffernan, Riley Fleming, Thomas Keddy, Kent Fukushima, Victor Ciesielski, Alf Callowhill and Yohann Benson

