PGA of Canada Names 2018 National Award Winners

The PGA of Canada has announced its 2018 National Award winners and newest Hall of Fame inductee.

The entire slate of award winners and hall of fame inductee will be honoured next month at the association’s PGA of Canada Night celebrations in Orlando, Fla., as part of the PGA Merchandise Show.

This year’s winners are:

Murray Tucker Golf Professional of the Year—Debbie Savoy-Morel, Le Mirage; Quebec;

George Knudson Teacher of the Year—Gareth Raflewski, RiverBend Golf Community, Ontario;

Mike Weir Player of the Year—Pierre-Alexandre Bedard, Club de golf Cap Rouge; Quebec;

Ben Kern Coach of the Year—Jeff Chambers, Elmwood Golf & Country Club; Saskatchewan;

Moe Norman Candidate for Membership of the Year—Casey Ward, Credit Valley Golf & Country Club, Ontario;

Tex Noble Professional Development Award—Jason Giesbrecht, Royal Colwood Golf Club, British Columbia;

Pat Fletcher Retailer of the Year—Padraig Kelly, Ladies Golf Club of Toronto, Ontario;

Stan Leonard Class “A” Professional of the Year—Greg Pool, Capilano Golf & Country Club, British Columbia;

Jack McLaughlin Junior Leader of the Year—Jennifer Greggain, Chilliwack Golf Club, British Columbia;

Dick Munn Executive Professional of the Year—Alan Carter,Edmonton Country Club; Alberta;

George Cumming Distinguished Service Award—Sandy Jones, United Kingdom.

“This year’s PGA of Canada national award winners are wonderful golf professionals and on behalf of the national board of directors’ and the association’s 3,600 members, I’m proud to congratulate them today on their achievements,” said PGA of Canada president Mark Patterson.

Each year, a national selection committee evaluates application submissions from zone award winners and recognizes winners in each of the categories.

Additionally, Paul Sherratt, the Pro Emeritus of the Rideau View Golf Club in Manotick, Ontario will be inducted into the PGA of Canada Hall of Fame during PGA of Canada Night.

“We will proudly induct a great PGA of Canada professional into the PGA of Canada Hall of Fame at PGA of Canada Night,” said Warren Crosbie, PGA of Canada Hall of Fame Chair. “I would greatly encourage those interested in learning more about the members of the Hall of Fame, as well as the history of the association to visit the PGA of Canada Hall of Fame website.”

PGA of Canada Night takes place in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, Jan 24, 2019, at the PGA Merchandise Show (Orange County Convention Centre) at 5 p.m. in room W109A.