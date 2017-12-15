PGA of Canada Names National Award Winners

(PGA of Canada, ACTON, ONT.)—Murray Tucker Golf Professional of the Year Award winner Andrew Steep headlines an impressive contingent of PGA of Canada National Award recipients.

Steep, along with his fellow national award winners and two new PGA of Canada Hall of Fame inductees, will be honoured at the association’s annual PGA of Canada Night on Thursday, Jan. 25 at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Fla.

This year’s winners are:

Murray Tucker Golf Professional of the Year

Andrew Steep, Southwood Golf & Country Club, Manitoba

Moe Norman Candidate for Membership of the Year

Sean Murray, Bearspaw Country Club, Alberta

Stan Leonard Class “A” Professional of the Year

Sean Thompson, Calgary Golf & Country Club, Alberta

Pat Fletcher Retailer of the Year

Mike Matuch, Bearspaw Country Club, Alberta

George Knudson Teacher of the Year

Matthew Robinson, Rideau View Golf & Country Club, Ontario

Tex Noble Professional Development Award

Jason Schneider, Wildwood Golf Course, Saskatchewan

Ben Kern Coach of the Year

Paul Horton, Heritage Pointe Golf Academy, Alberta

Jack McLaughin Junior Leader of the Year

Kevin Haime, Kevin Haime Golf Centre, Ontario

Mike Weir Player of the Year

Pierre-Alexandre Bedard, Club de Golf Cap Rouge, Québec

“This year’s PGA of Canada national award winners are wonderful golf professionals and on behalf of the national board of directors’ and the association’s 3,700 members, I’m proud to congratulate them today on their achievements,” said PGA of Canada president Steve Wood.

Steep, the head golf professional at Southwood Golf & Country Club in Winnipeg is the 42nd recipient of the golf professional of the year award. This award is the highest honour paid to a golf professional and is designed to recognize the contribution to developing and improving the game of golf, education, instruction, playing ability and dedication to the PGA of Canada.

“It’s truly an honour to be recognized as the Murray Tucker Golf Professional of the Year award winner,” Steep said. “I can’t thank the PGA of Canada enough for the honour.”

The 31-year-old is a former winner of the Moe Norman Candidate of the Year Award winner and son of PGA of Canada Life Member James Steep.

Additionally, Sam Young and James (Jim) Collins will be inducted into the PGA of Canada Hall of Fame during PGA of Canada Night.

“We will proudly induct two more great PGA of Canada professionals into the PGA of Canada Hall of Fame at PGA of Canada Night,” said Warren Crosbie, PGA of Canada Hall of Fame Chair. “I would greatly encourage those interested in learning more about the members of the Hall of Fame, as well as the history of the association to visit the PGA of Canada Hall of Fame website.”