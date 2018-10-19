PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Announces 2018 Award Winners

The PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone has announced the winners of their 2018 Awards. The winners will be honoured at a ceremony on October 23 at the Nottawasaga Inn and Conference Centre.
The winners are:
Retailer of the Year – Padraig Kelly
Candidate For Membership of the Year – Casey Ward
Class A Professional of the Year – Raymond McCorquodale
Junior Leader of the Year – Jon Blomme
Teacher of the Year – Gareth Raflewski
Coach of the Year – Matthew Wilson
Player of the Year – Brian Hadley
Club Professional of the Year – Adam Tobin
Executive Professional of the Year – Ian Webb
Leave a Reply