PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Announces 2018 Award Winners

The PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone has announced the winners of their 2018 Awards. The winners will be honoured at a ceremony on October 23 at the Nottawasaga Inn and Conference Centre.

The winners are:

Retailer of the Year – Padraig Kelly

Candidate For Membership of the Year – Casey Ward

Class A Professional of the Year – Raymond McCorquodale

Junior Leader of the Year – Jon Blomme

Teacher of the Year – Gareth Raflewski

Coach of the Year – Matthew Wilson

Player of the Year – Brian Hadley

Club Professional of the Year – Adam Tobin

Executive Professional of the Year – Ian Webb