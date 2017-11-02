PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Names 2017 Award Winners

After releasing the nominee list on November 1st, the PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone announced their 2017 Annual Award winners at the Golf Industry Expo at the Nottawasaga Inn Resort & Conference Centre in Alliston, Ontario today.
The winners are:
Retailer of The Year
Justin O’Leary, Head Professional, Cedar Brae Golf Club
Golf Professional of The Year
Jeremy Broom, Head Professional, Cherry Hill Golf Club
Teacher of The Year
Jon Roy, Teaching Professional, Coppinwood
Coach of The Year
Gareth Raflewski, Professional, RiverBend Golf Community
Candidate For Membership of The Year
Cameron Cox, Candidate for Membership, Hamilton Golf & Country Club
Professional Development Award
Bradlee Ryall, Head Teaching Professional, Bradlee Ryall Golf/Kaneff Academies
Junior Leader of The Year
Ryan Starr, Professional, Geared to Golf Performance Centre
Class – A Professional of The Year
Jacklynn Miller, Professional, Muskoka Bay Club
Player of The Year
Billy Walsh, Head Teaching Professional, Modern Golf
