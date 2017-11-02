PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Names 2017 Award Winners

After releasing the nominee list on November 1st, the PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone announced their 2017 Annual Award winners at the Golf Industry Expo at the Nottawasaga Inn Resort & Conference Centre in Alliston, Ontario today.

The winners are:

Retailer of The Year

Justin O’Leary, Head Professional, Cedar Brae Golf Club

Golf Professional of The Year

Jeremy Broom, Head Professional, Cherry Hill Golf Club

Teacher of The Year

Jon Roy, Teaching Professional, Coppinwood

Coach of The Year

Gareth Raflewski, Professional, RiverBend Golf Community

Candidate For Membership of The Year

Cameron Cox, Candidate for Membership, Hamilton Golf & Country Club

Professional Development Award

Bradlee Ryall, Head Teaching Professional, Bradlee Ryall Golf/Kaneff Academies

Junior Leader of The Year

Ryan Starr, Professional, Geared to Golf Performance Centre

Class – A Professional of The Year

Jacklynn Miller, Professional, Muskoka Bay Club

Player of The Year

Billy Walsh, Head Teaching Professional, Modern Golf