PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Names New Board Members

PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone President Curtis Pitre has issued a news release outlining the new members of their Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of the PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone, I would like to extend my appreciation and gratitude to every individual who took the time to put their name forward for the most recent available board positions. We received a considerable amount of applications from exemplary candidates across the entire zone. Although this process is never easy we are confident that the zone will be represented well from the successful candidates that have been chosen in this process.”

Named as new members of the board are Craig Cupido, Brenden Parsons, and Liam Mucklow.

Craig Cupido is the Director of Operations at Rattlesnake Golf Club. “I am excited to be joining the PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Board of Directors at such a dynamic time in the industry. Demands on the profession continue to change and we must consistently look for new opportunities for growth and development for our members. I look forward to exploring these opportunities along with my fellow directors and welcome the opportunity to serve on the Board.”

Brenden Parsons is the Director of Operations at Listowel Golf Club and Stratford Country Club. “I am looking forward to bringing a different perspective to the PGA of Canada – Ontario Zone Board of Directors. There are so many positive things happening with Canadian golf, but also some large challenges to be tackled. I hope that I can bring a fresh view and attitude that will be beneficial to the PGA of Ontario and its many great Professionals.”

Liam Mucklow is the founder of The Golf Lab. “I am passionate about continuing education and helping my fellow professionals advance their skill sets. When the opportunity presented itself to be involved at the Board level I felt that this was a great opportunity to further the momentum that began with last year’s education summit.”

“Each one of these individuals has a proven track record for success within the Association over their career,” says Pitre. “We are confident that we have added a well-rounded group of talented Professionals to assist in shaping the future of our Association in order to provide a better future for all of our members across this great zone. We will work closely with the PGA of Canada to achieve these goals.”