PGA of Canada Ottawa & Quebec Zones Name Annual Award Winners

The evening of Wednesday, October 10, 2018 will be remembered by PGA of Canada Golf Professionals in the Ottawa and Quebec Zones as a special evening at the BPG Buying Group Show at the Brookstreet Hotel in Kanata, Ontario.
For the first time in history, both zones recognized their 2018 Award Winners in a co-operative effort in front of a full house from the same podium.
PGA of Canada Executive Director Kevin Thistle was in attendance and he opened the ceremony with greetings and praise for all of the hard working golf professionals in Canada. He also applauded the co-operative effort made by both Ottawa Zone Executive Director Carol Ann Baxter and Quebec Zone Executive Director Dominic Racine in the production of a special awards evening.
2018 OTTAWA ZONE AWARD WINNERS
Junior Leader of the Year – Derek MacDonald, The Marshes
Harry Hereford Teacher of the Year – David Kalil, Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club
Harold Blackman Candidate For Membership of the Year – Matt Peterson, Hylands
Sales Representative of the Year – Andre Borys, PING Canada
Executive Professional of the Year – Marc Peterson, Ottawa Athletic Club
Flagstick.com Player of the Year – Dan McNeely, Smiths Falls
Head Professional of the Year – Marc Foucault, Golf Lac Ste-Marie
Distinguished Service Award – Don Ferne, Manderley on the Green
2018 QUEBEC ZONE AWARD WINNERS
Junior Leader of the Year – Nicolas Quirion, Laval-Sur-Le-Lac
Teacher of the Year – Kevin Bilodeau -Tremblay, La Tempete
Coach of the Year – Benoit Lemieux, Academie De Golf Performance
Candidate For Membership of the Year – Marc-Etienne Bussieres, Longchamp
Class “A” Professional of the Year – Steve Deschenes, Pinegrove
Retailer of the Year – B2Golf, Pierre Luc Bergeron & Maxime Beaulieu
Executive Professional of the Year – Jean-Philippe Moffet, Le Manoir Richelieu
Player of the Year – Marc-Etienne Bussieres, Longchamp
Head Professional of the Year – Debbie Savoy-Morel, Le Mirage
Congratulations to all the award winners from PGA of Canada Ottawa and Quebec Zones as well as the nominees for each award. Acceptance speeches for each of the awards by the award winners were passionate and heartfelt and many a tear was shed during the presentations.
The father and son duo of Marc and Matt Peterson shared a special moment with their respective award wins much to the enjoyment and cheers of the assembled spectators.
Debbie Savoy-Morel, in her acceptance speech for head professional of the year in the Quebec Zone spoke for everyone in attendance at the awards presentation when she thanked BPG Buying Group General Manager Martin Boucher for his support for the awards evening. She also received tremendous applause from those in attendance when she said that unlike what people are saying about golf losing its appeal, her belief is that the game is in good shape and getting stronger.
