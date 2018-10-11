PGA of Canada Ottawa & Quebec Zones Name Annual Award Winners

The evening of Wednesday, October 10, 2018 will be remembered by PGA of Canada Golf Professionals in the Ottawa and Quebec Zones as a special evening at the BPG Buying Group Show at the Brookstreet Hotel in Kanata, Ontario.

For the first time in history, both zones recognized their 2018 Award Winners in a co-operative effort in front of a full house from the same podium.

PGA of Canada Executive Director Kevin Thistle was in attendance and he opened the ceremony with greetings and praise for all of the hard working golf professionals in Canada. He also applauded the co-operative effort made by both Ottawa Zone Executive Director Carol Ann Baxter and Quebec Zone Executive Director Dominic Racine in the production of a special awards evening.

2018 OTTAWA ZONE AWARD WINNERS

Junior Leader of the Year – Derek MacDonald, The Marshes

Harry Hereford Teacher of the Year – David Kalil, Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club

Harold Blackman Candidate For Membership of the Year – Matt Peterson, Hylands

Sales Representative of the Year – Andre Borys, PING Canada

Executive Professional of the Year – Marc Peterson, Ottawa Athletic Club

Flagstick.com Player of the Year – Dan McNeely, Smiths Falls

Head Professional of the Year – Marc Foucault, Golf Lac Ste-Marie

Distinguished Service Award – Don Ferne, Manderley on the Green

2018 QUEBEC ZONE AWARD WINNERS

Junior Leader of the Year – Nicolas Quirion, Laval-Sur-Le-Lac

Teacher of the Year – Kevin Bilodeau -Tremblay, La Tempete

Coach of the Year – Benoit Lemieux, Academie De Golf Performance

Candidate For Membership of the Year – Marc-Etienne Bussieres, Longchamp

Class “A” Professional of the Year – Steve Deschenes, Pinegrove

Retailer of the Year – B2Golf, Pierre Luc Bergeron & Maxime Beaulieu

Executive Professional of the Year – Jean-Philippe Moffet, Le Manoir Richelieu

Player of the Year – Marc-Etienne Bussieres, Longchamp

Head Professional of the Year – Debbie Savoy-Morel, Le Mirage

Congratulations to all the award winners from PGA of Canada Ottawa and Quebec Zones as well as the nominees for each award. Acceptance speeches for each of the awards by the award winners were passionate and heartfelt and many a tear was shed during the presentations.

The father and son duo of Marc and Matt Peterson shared a special moment with their respective award wins much to the enjoyment and cheers of the assembled spectators.

Debbie Savoy-Morel, in her acceptance speech for head professional of the year in the Quebec Zone spoke for everyone in attendance at the awards presentation when she thanked BPG Buying Group General Manager Martin Boucher for his support for the awards evening. She also received tremendous applause from those in attendance when she said that unlike what people are saying about golf losing its appeal, her belief is that the game is in good shape and getting stronger.

PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Award Winners

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

PGA of Canada – Quebec Zone Award Winners

This slideshow requires JavaScript.