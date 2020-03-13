PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Cancels Spring Education Session, AGM

The PGA of Canada – Ottawa Valley Zone has announced in correspondence to members that they are canceling their group activities planned for March 31. This is due to the current declared pandemic related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Scheduled for that day, which was to take place at the Camelot Golf & Country Club in Cumberland, was the association’s Spring Meeting, Annual General Meeting, and Education Seminars.

Zone Executive Director Carol Ann Baxter shared that once the situation becomes clearer they would look at re-scheduling possibilities.

The Zone will also release their schedule for the 2020 Flagstick.com Player’s Tour next week, with the hopes that when events are scheduled to begin in June that there will be a greater sense of normalcy.