PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Adds New Sponsor

News came this week that the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone has entered into a new sponsorship agreement. The new partner is Srixon/Cleveland/XXIO.

The agreement will see the aligned group of equipment companies become a key sponsor for the Zone’s 2019 Pro/Pro Tournament that will be held at the Camelot Golf & Country Club on July 8th.



Adam Cox, the newly appointed General Manager for Srixon/Cleveland/XXIO in Canada commented on the new alliance, “The Canadian team at Srixon/Cleveland/XXIO is extremely thrilled about our new partnership with the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone. We have always felt a strong support from the golf community in the Ottawa zone, and are eager to continue to build our already strong relationship throughout the 2019 season.”

Carol Ann Baxter, the Executive Director for the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone says she is pleased with the new support and alignment. “The PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone is thrilled with the new partnership between our Zone and Srixon/Cleveland/XXIO. We look forward to the 2019 season and for the opportunity to promote our great brands alongside one another.”

Baxter shares that more talks are in the work with potential sponsors to support both the initiatives of the Zone and multiple events on the Flagstick.com Players Tour. More details will be shared in the future as those are solidified.