PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Hands Out Honours for 2017

The ballroom of the Hilton Lac-Leamy Hotel & Casino was full of BPG Buying Show representatives as well as PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Professionals on October 11th, 2017. They were eagerly awaiting the announcements of Award Winners from this past golf season.

Zone President Greg Chambers introduced BPG Buying Group General Manager Martin Boucher who welcomed all of those in attendance.

After a minute’s silence for Roy Vicckies, Dave Powell and Harry Hereford who passed away this past year, Greg introduced Carol Ann Baxter, Executive Director of the PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone who assisted along with Zone Captain Bill Keating in the distribution of 2017 awards.

Recognized for 25 years of service with the PGA of Canada were Tony Dunn, Rob Lindsay, Dale Trafford and Don Westphal. Thomas Mann and Tom McPhee were also recognized for their 50 years of service with the PGA of Canada.

Winners on the PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone 2017 Flagstick.com Players Tour were awarded their hardware for their wins during the season.

Graham Gunn from the White Sands Golf Course & Practice Centre received his award for winning the BPG Spring Open as well as the B side of the season-long Match Play Championship.

Camelot’s Bill Keating along with Lee Curry were winners of the BPG Pro-Pro Championship.

Steve Hall from the Sand Point Golf Club was the winner of the Zone’s Senior Championship.

The remainder of this past season’s awards were won by the Flagstick.com Players Tour Player of the Year Lee Curry from Camelot Golf & Country Club. Lee was the winner of the Match Play Championship, the BPG Summer Open and the TaylorMade-Adidas Zone Championship in addition to the aforementioned BPG Pro-Pro Championship win.

When asked about his award winning season, Lee responded – “I think it was a year where I was more relaxed; I just went out and played golf and I wasn’t worried about other things. I’m in a comfortable place at Camelot Golf & Country Club and I’m looking forward to a lengthy stay.”

Each year, PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Professionals are recognized in various categories for their activities during the current golf season.

The newly named Harry Hereford Teacher of the Year Award was won by Rideau View’s Matt Robinson over the 19th Tee’s Gregg Foley and The Marshes’ Derek McDonald.

The Zone’s Junior Leader of the Year Award was won by Kevin Haime over the OAC’s Colin Orr and The Marshes Daryl MacLean.

Kevin Haime was quick to thank his wife Lisa and his two sons for all the work they do not only at the Golf Centre but especially for their efforts with their Junior Golf Initiatives. On this award, he commented – “It’s very special. It makes you reflect a little bit and I think the older you get, the more special the awards can be. The recognition is not really the point I don’t think. It just feels good.”

The Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club’s John Seymour was the winner of the Ottawa Zone’s Assistant Professional of the Year over Carleton Golf & Yacht Club’s Dave McDonald and Brent Deighan from the Kanata Golf & Country Club.

John Seymour, who stepped up to run the Pro Shop at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club this year was appreciative of his win but was quick to call it a team win. He thanked all of the Pro Shop Staff for their tremendous work and dedication during this very busy year when aside from normal play, the club also hosted the CP Women’s Open.

Paul Sherratt, who this year celebrated 40 years at the Rideau View Country Club, was named the Zone’s Head Professional over Hautes Plaines Jean Leduc and Rivermead’s Bob Flaro.

The award for Manufacturer Representative of the Year went to Acushnet Golf’s Gavin Corbeil over PING’s Andre Borys and Shawn Perno from TaylorMade.

When asked about this win, an emotional Gavin Corbeil was quick to praise the other nominees and then went on to say – “It’s equally an honour whenever someone says that you do a really good job, it’s unbelievably rewarding because that’s why you do what you do. I don’t know what else you can say but simply that. You know, you’re here with your peers and with a number of friends and to receive this or any award is extremely meaningful.”

There are winners and runners-up in all contests and the 2017 season for the PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone was no different. Congratulations to all of the Zone Professionals who participated in the Flagstick.com Players Tour.

Congratulations to all of the nominees also in the Zone’s Special Awards. Many other Zone Professionals with great credentials were also considered for these awards.

Thanks also to PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone Executive Director Carol Ann Baxter for her dedicated service during the year and her constant supply of treats at the first tee at each tournament.

(Photos by Joe McLean)

