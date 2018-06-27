PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Hosts Another Successful Serge Giroux Golf Dream Classic Pro-Am

Golf Dream Candidates Carissa Marcotte and Tyra Liko, along with their family members will be flying to Orlando with WestJet Airlines later this year thanks to the generosity of participants in the 2018 Serge Giroux Golf Dream Classic Pro-Am at the Kanata Golf & Country Club in the west end of the City of Ottawa.

Carissa was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on her 8th birthday and her treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario in Ottawa is ongoing. She is working hard to walk again, something she has not been able to do since October of 2016.

Tyra is recovering from a cancerous brain tumour called medulloblastoma, a disease that affects roughly 50 children in Canada each year. Her neurosurgeon was able to remove all of the cancer cells and her radiation and chemotherapy treatments have eliminated any cancerous cells.

Both families thanked everyone involved in the 2018 Serge Giroux Golf Dream Classic and indicated that they are looking forward to their “Dream” week in Orlando, Florida, being together as families and just having some fun.

After what both families have endured, they deserve the time away to forget about their medical issues even if it’s just for a week.

The Serge Giroux Golf Dream Classic is an initiative of the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone and over the course of its 18 years over one million dollars has been raised to send 42 children with serious life-threatening illnesses, along with their families, on a “Golf Dream” trip of a lifetime to Orlando, Florida.

The major fundraiser to support this event is the Pro-Am that was held for the 19th time on Tuesday, June 26, at Kanata Golf & Country Club.

The successful day saw thirty teams, including amateurs and professionals, enjoy a sun-filled afternoon of golf followed by a dinner and fund-raising activities including a raffle, silent auction, and live auction. The master of ceremonies for the evening was 1998 Olympic Gold Medalist Carolyn Waldo, who has become an integral part of the event. She was supported by John Haime and Scott Johnson who handle much of the event organization, along with Carol Ann Baxter of the PGA of Canada-Ottawa Zone.

During the dinner portion of the evening, PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone thanked their major sponsor – Randy Graham and his Snelling Paper Company, for their efforts in ensuring the success of their golf initiative. PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone President Colin Orr surprised Mr. Graham by naming him as an Honorary Director of the Zone in appreciation of all of his efforts in their golf initiative.

Congratulations to the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone, their professionals and all of the participants this year’s Serge Giroux Golf Dream Classic in ensuring that Carissa Marcotte and Tyra Liko along with their family members can get away for a much needed break from their medical issues.

