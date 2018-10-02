PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Names Annual Awards Nominees

The nominees have been named for the 2019 PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Awards.
The awards will be presented on Wednesday, October 10th, as part of the BPG Buying Show at the Brookstreet Hotel in Kanata, Ontario. At the same time the PGA of Canada – Quebec Zone Awards will also be announced. The show is being run in conjunction with them this year.
The nominees are:
Harold Blackman CFM of the Year (Formerly Assistant of the Year)
Gary Graveline – Camelot Golf & Country Club
Taylor Lafferty – GolfTEC Ottawa
Matt Peterson – Hylands Golf Club
Junior Leader of the Year
Kevin Haime – Kevin Haime Golf Centre
Derek MacDonald – The Marshes
Matt Robinson – Rideau View Golf Club
Harry Hereford Teacher of the Year
Dave Kalil – Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club
Mike Kennedy – Greyhawk Golf Club
Jason Winters – Kevin Haime Golf Centre
Representative of the Year
André Borys – Ping Canada
Roy Holdsworth – Royall Sports Agency
Raegan Wilke – Cobra/Puma Golf
Professional of the Year
Marc Foucault – Golf Lac Ste-Marie
Scott Johnson – Kanata Golf & Country Club
Jonathan Schaepper – Mountain Creek Golf Course
Executive Professional of the Year (new)
Jay Gazeley – Cataraqui Golf & Country Club
Dany Lacombe – Greyhawk Golf Club
Marc Peterson – Ottawa Athletic Club
Player of the Year
Dan McNeely – Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club
Distinguished Service Award (Formerly Lifetime Achievement Award)
TBA