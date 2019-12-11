Two More PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Members Achieve Class A Status

The PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone has two more members who have achieved their Class A status. To do so they completed all the education elements of a multi-year program that certifies them in various facets of the game.

The latest Class A members are Adam Miller, the Associate Professional at the Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club, and Tristan Holder, the Head Professional at the Cornwall Golf & Country Club.

Lee Curry of the Camelot Golf & Country Club also recently achieved his Class A status. He did so in November.