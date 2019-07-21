Three Championships Set To Be Contested on Flagstick.com Players Tour at Mississippi GC

The Mississippi Golf Club in Appleton, Ontario will host PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Golf Professionals on Monday, July 22nd on the Flagstick.com Players Tour.

Assistant professionals, lady professionals and senior professionals from the Ottawa Zone of the PGA of Canada will participate in medal competition over the 18 holes of the Mississippi Golf Club.

LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP

For the first time in recent memory, two Ottawa Zone Lady Professionals will be competing for the Ray Haines PGA Ottawa Zone Ladies Championship Trophy. The trophy dates back to 1989 and only two names are recorded on the trophy. Roseline Menard from the Champlain Golf Club won it in 1989 and Loch March’s Danielle Nadon playing out of the Chaudiere Golf Club (now Chateau Cartier) won it in 1990 and 1991.

Good luck to Addi Nicole McLaren from the OAC and Alison Timlin from the Kevin Haime Golf Centre as they compete for the Ottawa Zone’s Ladies Championship.

ASSISTANTS’ CHAMPIONSHIP

Assistant Golf Professionals from the Ottawa Zone have not had a Championship Event since 2007 when Roger Beale was the winner of the Spring Open and the Championship.

Fourteen PGA of Ottawa Assistant Professionals will play on Monday for their Zone Championship.

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

There will be a new champion awarded The Stan Kolar Trophy on Monday in the Senior Division in 2019 as defending champion Marc Foucault from Golf Lac Ste-Marie is recovering from a shoulder operation and not quite ready to play competitive golf.

Among the field of professionals playing in the Senior Championship are many previous winners of the Senior Championship and the Stan Kolar Trophy. Cedarhill’s Barry Laphen has won the championship three times (1999 & 2003-2004), GUNN Golf Academy’s Graham Gunn seven times (2005-2006, 2009, 2012 & 2014-2016), Mississippi’s Terry Kolar three times (2007-2008 & 2010), PGA of Canada’s Bob Flaro (2013) and Canadian’s Steve Hall (2017) once each.

There are many other PGA of Ottawa Senior Professionals participating and each of them is looking for their first Senior Championship win.