PGA of Quebec Releases 2019 Tour Schedule

The PGA of Canada – Quebec Zone Tour is back for 2019. The Zone recently unveiled their schedule for the season. It offers various formats to help attract more participants, with many events being just 18 holes. According to the Zone, this was done to allow club professional to better fit events into their busy golf season.

The 2019 PGA of Quebec Tour will be comprised of nine events, including a women’s-only event where pros and amateurs will compete together.

In a note from the Zone they share, “There will be many new initiatives never seen on the provincial professional golf scene, including the inaugural Pro-family Classic, the Education Tour Series, and the Cobra Puma Golf Summer Championship. Some events are making a comeback after being off the schedule for several years; these include the PGA of Quebec Team Championship and the PGA of Quebec Pro-Champion presented by Cobra Puma Golf. The season will conclude with the TaylorMade and adidas Golf PGA of Quebec Championship which will crown the Champion, Senior Champion and Assistants’ Champion.”

The New Reality of The Club Professional

“I am pleased to present the 2019 PGA of Quebec Tour. We have a tournament schedule that really takes into consideration the new reality of the club professional. Our new initiatives will bring all club professionals together so they can demonstrate their talents for the province’s golf fans,” announced Dominic Racine, the PGA of Quebec’s Executive Director. “We are excited to offer new tournaments, including our Education Tour Series which will combine competition and education; the Pro-Family Classic, based on the PGA TOUR’s Father-child event, and the Cobra Puma Golf Summer Championship. We are also proud to bring back events like the Pro-Champion presented by Cobra Puma Golf, and the PGA of Quebec Team Championship.”

“All these events will lead up to the season finale, the TaylorMade and adidas Golf PGA of Quebec Championship, where the provinces professional champions will be crowned,” adds Racine. “I would like to thank our partners, and all the golf clubs that will be hosting us this year, their support is instrumental in the comeback of the PGA of Quebec Tour”, he concluded.

The season will begin June 6th at Rive-Sud Golf Club with the inaugural Pro-Family Classic, and will end October 1st at Beaconsfield Golf Club for the 67th anniversary of the Ernie Findlay Championship.

Visit pgaquebec.com for all tournament details.