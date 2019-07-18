Nick Kenny Wins PGA of Ontario Zone Championship

Barrie Country Club was the host site for the 2019 PGA of Ontario Zone Championship presented by TaylorMade Canada and adidas Canada and it proved to be a very competitive affair.

The leaders after round one on July 15th were Jake Adams (Riverbend) and Nick Kenny (The National) who each opened play with rounds of 6-under-par, 66.

The day was also highlighted by an ace made by Steve Rodriguez. It earned him a free trip to Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic.

The final round on July 16 saw Adams faltering a bit while Kenny stayed steady in an effort to fend off potential challengers.

Ultimately the pro from The National Golf Club of Canada added a 68 to his tally to finish at -10 overall and take the title. James Skrypec of The Academy at Deer Ridge slipped into second place with a second consecutive score of 68.

Jakes Adams shared third with Victor Ciesielski of Galt Golf & Country Club.

Kenny earned $6,000 for the victory.

(Nick Kenny, Photo: PGA of Ontario)

Leaderboard