Nick Kenny Wins PGA of Ontario Zone Championship

July 18, 2019 Scott MacLeod Ontario Golf News, Tee Shots 0

Barrie Country Club was the host site for the 2019 PGA of Ontario Zone Championship presented by TaylorMade Canada and adidas Canada and it proved to be a very competitive affair.

The leaders after round one on July 15th were Jake Adams (Riverbend) and Nick Kenny (The National) who each opened play with rounds of 6-under-par, 66.

The day was also highlighted by an ace made by Steve Rodriguez. It earned him a free trip to Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic.

The final round on July 16 saw Adams faltering a bit while Kenny stayed steady in an effort to fend off potential challengers.

Ultimately the pro from The National Golf Club of Canada added a 68 to his tally to finish at -10 overall and take the title. James Skrypec of The Academy at Deer Ridge slipped into second place with a second consecutive score of 68.

Jakes Adams shared third with Victor Ciesielski of Galt Golf & Country Club.

Kenny earned $6,000 for the victory.

(Nick Kenny, Photo: PGA of Ontario)

Leaderboard

Pos.PlayerTotal
To Par
Gross		R1R2Total
Gross		PursePoints
1Nick KenneyThe National Golf Club of Canada-106668134$6,000.00100.00
2James SkrypecThe Golf Academy at Deer Ridge-86868136$4,500.0085.00
T3Jake AdamsRiverBend Golf Community-56673139$2,500.0077.50
T3Victor CiesielskiGalt Country Club Limited-57069139$2,500.0077.50
T5Alf CallowhillThe Academy of ClubLink at RattleSnake Point-37269141$1,600.0065.00
T5Brian HadleyThames Valley Golf Club-37071141$1,600.0065.00
T5Jake McNultyOshawa Golf Club-37269141$1,600.0065.00
T8Danny KingThe Performance Academy at Magna-27468142$1,150.0052.50
T8Gord BurnsGord Burns Golf School-27072142$1,150.0052.50
10Justin YW KimHidden Lake Golf & Country Club+27274146$1,000.0045.00
T11David ShemanEmerald Hills Golf Club+36879147$962.5039.00
T11Brad KerfootMaple Downs Golf Club+37572147$962.5039.00
T13Bill WalshModern Golf+47276148$875.0032.00
T13Keaton JonesWestmount Golf & Country Club+47276148$875.0032.00
T13Nic RossOak Gables Golf Club and Learning Centre+47177148$875.0032.00
T13Reg MillageGolf Ontario+46979148$875.0032.00
T13Rok Hun ChoStation Creek Golf Club+47276148$875.0032.00
T18Brian McCannCentennial Park Golf Centre+57475149$743.7524.50
T18Dennis HendershottHi5golf inc.+56980149$743.7524.50
T18G.W. KingThe Georgian Bay Club+57079149$743.7524.50
T18Ranga SugathapalaBradlee Ryall Golf/Kaneff Academies+57475149$743.7524.50
T22Brad PembertonDalewood Golf Club+67377150$354.1719.50
T22Denver DafoeMuskoka Highlands Golf Club+67377150$354.1719.50
T22Stephen BardswickCobble Beach Golf Links+67575150$354.1719.50
T22Terry O’BrienCedar Links Golf Centre+67278150$354.1719.50
T22Ron KeneskyTwenty Valley Golf & Country Club+67674150$354.1719.50
T22Xuechen YuSwing Park+67674150$354.1719.50
T28Ed MaunderOakville Indoor Golf Centre+77081151$0.0014.50
T28Sheldon FriskeMeadowbrook Golf Club+77477151$0.0014.50
T28Andrew Aguanno+77873151$0.0014.50
T28Gary JeffreyThe Georgian Bay Club+77873151$0.0014.50
T32Steve RodriguezGOLFTEC Whitby+87082152$0.0011.00
T32John McCannFairtree Golf Centre+87973152$0.0011.00
T32Wonjoon Johnny ChoiMarkham Golf Dome+87676152$0.0011.00
T35Rebecca Lee-BenthamRLB Golf+97380153$0.007.00
T35Ben GroomeBen Groome Golf+97677153$0.007.00
T35Bradlee RyallBradlee Ryall Golf/Kaneff Academies+97776153$0.007.00
T35Colin MurrayGreat Lakes Tour+97776153$0.007.00
T35Joel GiornofeliceGlendale Golf & Country Club+97974153$0.007.00
T40Adam BeangeDeer Ridge Golf Club+107678154$0.002.60
T40Brad KinvigThe Clublink Academy At Glen Abbey+107678154$0.002.60
T40John CochraneJohn E. S. Cochrane Golf Schools+107678154$0.002.60
T40Piero PolettoThe Country Club+107678154$0.002.60
T40Rob RoxboroughThe National Golf Club of Canada+107579154$0.002.60
T45Bill Wogden+117382155$0.002.00
T45Will GavarkovsWindermere Golf & Country Club+117382155$0.002.00
T45Adam KnightPure Impact Golf Academy+117778155$0.002.00
T45Clayton ConnorShawneeki Golf Club+117778155$0.002.00
T45Joseph D’AlfonsoThe Academy at Copper Creek+117580155$0.002.00
50Gabriel MartinWhistle Bear Golf Club+137978157$0.002.00
51Rob DouglasStratford Country Club+147781158$0.002.00
T52Chris RewBradlee Ryall Golf/Kaneff Academies+157881159$0.002.00
T52Lucas NonniSt. Andrews (East) Golf Club+157782159$0.002.00
54Michael GartlandWyldewood Golf & Country Club+167783160$0.002.00
T55Bill MackenzieSt. Andrews (East) Golf Club+187884162$0.002.00
T55Bob PelletierSalem Ridge Golf and Academy+187983162$0.002.00
T57Mike Harris+197489163$0.002.00
T57Stephen TooshkenigMonthill Golf and Country Club+197984163$0.002.00
59Dalton KoopmansBarrie Country Club+227492166$0.002.00

