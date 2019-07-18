Nick Kenny Wins PGA of Ontario Zone Championship

Barrie Country Club was the host site for the 2019 PGA of Ontario Zone Championship presented by TaylorMade Canada and adidas Canada and it proved to be a very competitive affair.
The leaders after round one on July 15th were Jake Adams (Riverbend) and Nick Kenny (The National) who each opened play with rounds of 6-under-par, 66.
The day was also highlighted by an ace made by Steve Rodriguez. It earned him a free trip to Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic.
The final round on July 16 saw Adams faltering a bit while Kenny stayed steady in an effort to fend off potential challengers.
Ultimately the pro from The National Golf Club of Canada added a 68 to his tally to finish at -10 overall and take the title. James Skrypec of The Academy at Deer Ridge slipped into second place with a second consecutive score of 68.
Jakes Adams shared third with Victor Ciesielski of Galt Golf & Country Club.
Kenny earned $6,000 for the victory.
Leaderboard
|Player
|Total
To Par
Gross
|R1
|R2
|Total
Gross
|Purse
|Points
|1
|Nick KenneyThe National Golf Club of Canada
|-10
|66
|68
|134
|$6,000.00
|100.00
|2
|James SkrypecThe Golf Academy at Deer Ridge
|-8
|68
|68
|136
|$4,500.00
|85.00
|T3
|Jake AdamsRiverBend Golf Community
|-5
|66
|73
|139
|$2,500.00
|77.50
|T3
|Victor CiesielskiGalt Country Club Limited
|-5
|70
|69
|139
|$2,500.00
|77.50
|T5
|Alf CallowhillThe Academy of ClubLink at RattleSnake Point
|-3
|72
|69
|141
|$1,600.00
|65.00
|T5
|Brian HadleyThames Valley Golf Club
|-3
|70
|71
|141
|$1,600.00
|65.00
|T5
|Jake McNultyOshawa Golf Club
|-3
|72
|69
|141
|$1,600.00
|65.00
|T8
|Danny KingThe Performance Academy at Magna
|-2
|74
|68
|142
|$1,150.00
|52.50
|T8
|Gord BurnsGord Burns Golf School
|-2
|70
|72
|142
|$1,150.00
|52.50
|10
|Justin YW KimHidden Lake Golf & Country Club
|+2
|72
|74
|146
|$1,000.00
|45.00
|T11
|David ShemanEmerald Hills Golf Club
|+3
|68
|79
|147
|$962.50
|39.00
|T11
|Brad KerfootMaple Downs Golf Club
|+3
|75
|72
|147
|$962.50
|39.00
|T13
|Bill WalshModern Golf
|+4
|72
|76
|148
|$875.00
|32.00
|T13
|Keaton JonesWestmount Golf & Country Club
|+4
|72
|76
|148
|$875.00
|32.00
|T13
|Nic RossOak Gables Golf Club and Learning Centre
|+4
|71
|77
|148
|$875.00
|32.00
|T13
|Reg MillageGolf Ontario
|+4
|69
|79
|148
|$875.00
|32.00
|T13
|Rok Hun ChoStation Creek Golf Club
|+4
|72
|76
|148
|$875.00
|32.00
|T18
|Brian McCannCentennial Park Golf Centre
|+5
|74
|75
|149
|$743.75
|24.50
|T18
|Dennis HendershottHi5golf inc.
|+5
|69
|80
|149
|$743.75
|24.50
|T18
|G.W. KingThe Georgian Bay Club
|+5
|70
|79
|149
|$743.75
|24.50
|T18
|Ranga SugathapalaBradlee Ryall Golf/Kaneff Academies
|+5
|74
|75
|149
|$743.75
|24.50
|T22
|Brad PembertonDalewood Golf Club
|+6
|73
|77
|150
|$354.17
|19.50
|T22
|Denver DafoeMuskoka Highlands Golf Club
|+6
|73
|77
|150
|$354.17
|19.50
|T22
|Stephen BardswickCobble Beach Golf Links
|+6
|75
|75
|150
|$354.17
|19.50
|T22
|Terry O’BrienCedar Links Golf Centre
|+6
|72
|78
|150
|$354.17
|19.50
|T22
|Ron KeneskyTwenty Valley Golf & Country Club
|+6
|76
|74
|150
|$354.17
|19.50
|T22
|Xuechen YuSwing Park
|+6
|76
|74
|150
|$354.17
|19.50
|T28
|Ed MaunderOakville Indoor Golf Centre
|+7
|70
|81
|151
|$0.00
|14.50
|T28
|Sheldon FriskeMeadowbrook Golf Club
|+7
|74
|77
|151
|$0.00
|14.50
|T28
|Andrew Aguanno
|+7
|78
|73
|151
|$0.00
|14.50
|T28
|Gary JeffreyThe Georgian Bay Club
|+7
|78
|73
|151
|$0.00
|14.50
|T32
|Steve RodriguezGOLFTEC Whitby
|+8
|70
|82
|152
|$0.00
|11.00
|T32
|John McCannFairtree Golf Centre
|+8
|79
|73
|152
|$0.00
|11.00
|T32
|Wonjoon Johnny ChoiMarkham Golf Dome
|+8
|76
|76
|152
|$0.00
|11.00
|T35
|Rebecca Lee-BenthamRLB Golf
|+9
|73
|80
|153
|$0.00
|7.00
|T35
|Ben GroomeBen Groome Golf
|+9
|76
|77
|153
|$0.00
|7.00
|T35
|Bradlee RyallBradlee Ryall Golf/Kaneff Academies
|+9
|77
|76
|153
|$0.00
|7.00
|T35
|Colin MurrayGreat Lakes Tour
|+9
|77
|76
|153
|$0.00
|7.00
|T35
|Joel GiornofeliceGlendale Golf & Country Club
|+9
|79
|74
|153
|$0.00
|7.00
|T40
|Adam BeangeDeer Ridge Golf Club
|+10
|76
|78
|154
|$0.00
|2.60
|T40
|Brad KinvigThe Clublink Academy At Glen Abbey
|+10
|76
|78
|154
|$0.00
|2.60
|T40
|John CochraneJohn E. S. Cochrane Golf Schools
|+10
|76
|78
|154
|$0.00
|2.60
|T40
|Piero PolettoThe Country Club
|+10
|76
|78
|154
|$0.00
|2.60
|T40
|Rob RoxboroughThe National Golf Club of Canada
|+10
|75
|79
|154
|$0.00
|2.60
|T45
|Bill Wogden
|+11
|73
|82
|155
|$0.00
|2.00
|T45
|Will GavarkovsWindermere Golf & Country Club
|+11
|73
|82
|155
|$0.00
|2.00
|T45
|Adam KnightPure Impact Golf Academy
|+11
|77
|78
|155
|$0.00
|2.00
|T45
|Clayton ConnorShawneeki Golf Club
|+11
|77
|78
|155
|$0.00
|2.00
|T45
|Joseph D’AlfonsoThe Academy at Copper Creek
|+11
|75
|80
|155
|$0.00
|2.00
|50
|Gabriel MartinWhistle Bear Golf Club
|+13
|79
|78
|157
|$0.00
|2.00
|51
|Rob DouglasStratford Country Club
|+14
|77
|81
|158
|$0.00
|2.00
|T52
|Chris RewBradlee Ryall Golf/Kaneff Academies
|+15
|78
|81
|159
|$0.00
|2.00
|T52
|Lucas NonniSt. Andrews (East) Golf Club
|+15
|77
|82
|159
|$0.00
|2.00
|54
|Michael GartlandWyldewood Golf & Country Club
|+16
|77
|83
|160
|$0.00
|2.00
|T55
|Bill MackenzieSt. Andrews (East) Golf Club
|+18
|78
|84
|162
|$0.00
|2.00
|T55
|Bob PelletierSalem Ridge Golf and Academy
|+18
|79
|83
|162
|$0.00
|2.00
|T57
|Mike Harris
|+19
|74
|89
|163
|$0.00
|2.00
|T57
|Stephen TooshkenigMonthill Golf and Country Club
|+19
|79
|84
|163
|$0.00
|2.00
|59
|Dalton KoopmansBarrie Country Club
|+22
|74
|92
|166
|$0.00
|2.00