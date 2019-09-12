PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Match Play Champions will be decided at Royal Ottawa

Here’s hoping that PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Golf Professionals are not superstitious.

The Ottawa Zone’s Match Play semi-final, consolation and championship matches on the Flagstick.com Players’ Tour will be played at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club in Gatineau, Quebec on Friday, September 13th.

The draw for the Open and Senior Divisions of the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Match Play Championships took place earlier this spring after the Ottawa Zone’s Spring Open held at the Prescott Golf Club in Prescott, Ontario.

Matches were then played throughout the summer and now the semi-finalists have been set.

Early on Friday morning at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club, Smiths Falls’ Dan McNeely will take on Royal Ottawa’s Dave McDonald in one semi-final followed by the second semi-final match between Camelot’s Lee Curry and Smiths Falls’ Adam Miller.

Winners of the semi-final matches will square off at 1:45 pm while the losers of the semi-final matches will engage in a consolation final at 1:27 pm, both matches being held at Royal Ottawa.

PGA of Canada’s Bob Flaro and GUNNGOLF’s Graham Gunn will play for the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone’s Senior Match Play Championship at 1:36 pm at the Royal Ottawa.

Apart from the Pro/Assistant Ping Challenge Cup on October 2nd at GreyHawk, these championship matches will bring to a conclusion another very successful Flagstick.com Players’ Tour for PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Golf Professionals.

PGA OF CANADA – OTTAWA ZONE 2019 FLAGSTICK.COM PLAYERS TOUR RESULTS

SPRING OPEN at Prescott Golf Club

Bill Minkhorst (Prescott GC) / Senior Division – Bob Flaro (PGA of Canada)

PRO-PRO CHAMPIONSHIP at Camelot Golf & Country Club

Terry Cowan (Eagle Creek) & Carson Scissons (The Marshes) / Senior Division – Darrell Buchanan & Chris Learmonth (The Meadows)

SUMMER OPEN at Cornwall Golf & Country Club

Bob Flaro (PGA of Canada) / Senior Division – Dave Kalil (Ottawa Hunt)

LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP at Mississippi Golf Club

Alison Timlin (Kevin Haime Golf Centre)

ASSISTANTS CHAMPIONSHIP at Mississippi Golf Club

J.C. Beecroft (Royal Ottawa)

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP at Mississippi Golf Club

Graham Gunn (GUNNGOLF)

ZONE CHAMPIONSHIP at Hylands Golf Club

Lee Curry (Camelot) / Senior Division -Bob Flaro (PGA of Canada)

PRO/LADY at Loch March Golf Club

Graham Gunn (GUNNGOLF) / Alison Canavan, Marie Drolet, Julie Menard

