McDonald & Gunn Prevail at PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Match Play Championships

Despite the date, there did not appear to be any strange occurrences at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club in Gatineau, Quebec on Friday, September 13th as the summer long PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Match Play Championship on the Flagstick.com Players’ Tour was concluded.

The draw for the Open and Senior Divisions of the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Match Play Championships took place earlier this spring after the Ottawa Zone’s Spring Open was held at the Prescott Golf Club in Prescott, Ontario. Matches were then played throughout the summer.

Unlike previous years when the results of the Ottawa Zone’s summer long Match Play Championship weren’t well known until the end of year awards presentations, the zone executive approved a recommendation that all semi-final, consolation and championship matches would be played on one day at the same location.

First off in the morning at Royal Ottawa Golf Club under chilly weather conditions were the semi-final matches in the Open Division.

The first Open Division semi-final match between Smiths Falls’ Dan McNeely and Royal Ottawa’s Dave McDonald was decided on the eighteenth hole with Dave McDonald advancing to the afternoon championship match.

In the second semi-final match, Camelot’s Lee Curry moved into the other afternoon championship slot with his 4 & 3 win over Smiths Falls’ Adam Miller

It was then an all Smiths Falls Golf Club Consolation Final in the Open Division with Adam Miller defeating his boss, Dan McNeely, on the eighteenth hole.

The Match Play Open Division Championship finished on the seventeenth green with the host club’s Dave McDonald (who actually grew up in Smiths Falls, making the town dominant in the match play presence) taking the win over Camelot’s Lee Curry.

Flagstick talked to Dave McDonald after the conclusion of his match and asked him about the win and the new finals format.

“This win means a lot,” said Mr. McDonald. “I’ve won a summer open and the two Zone Championships, so to win this Zone Match Play Title is pretty special, especially on my home course. I like having the two matches on the same day. It creates a little bit of excitement and some energy to the event. Hopefully it will get bigger and better.”

Graham Gunn (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

PGA of Canada’s Bob Flaro and GUNNGOLF’s Graham Gunn played for the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone’s Senior Match Play Championship.

In a tight match throughout that eventually concluded on the 20th hole, Graham Gunn emerged with his second title of the year. Graham had previously won the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone’s Senior Championship.

Flagstick talked to Graham Gunn after the conclusion of his match and asked him about the win and the new finals format.

“This win was very satisfying,” said Mr. Gunn. He continued, “Bobby (Flaro) and I have played each other for years and he’s formidable. You just expect him to make every putt when he plays. And that’s a good thing because there’s no anxiety out there. You expect him to make every shot. The plan today was to be patient, stay focused, hit fairways and greens and let the chips fall and they did.

I like this new format. You play your matches all summer and I think it’s kind of nice that at the end of the season all of the divisions get together and they have one day. There are people cheering you on and there is some notoriety rather than two guys just meeting a golf club where they play their match and afterwards just jump in their car and go.”

Match Play Finalists were quick to thank the Royal Ottawa for hosting this championship and they also thanked the Royal Ottawa Course Superintendent Mike Van Sickle and his crew for the course conditions which were excellent.

Apart from the Pro/Assistant Ping Challenge Cup on October 2nd at GreyHawk, these championship matches bring to a conclusion another very successful Flagstick.com Players’ Tour for PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Golf Professionals.

