PGA of Ottawa and PGA of Quebec Present Annual Awards

At the wrap-up of the second day of the BPG Buying Show at the Brookstreet Hotel in Kanata, Ontario, PGA of Canada Ottawa and Quebec Zone golf professionals held their joint annual awards presentations for 2019.

BPG General Manager Martin Boucher welcomed everyone to the annual awards evening sponsored by BPG.

Carol Ann Baxter, Executive Director of the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone along with Dominic Racine, Executive Director of the PGA of Canada – Quebec Zone, thanked Mr. Boucher and his BPG Buying Group for the presentation and sponsorship of the 2019 awards evening.

PGA of Canada Executive Director Kevin Thistle was in attendance and he welcomed the assembled attendees with greetings and praise for all of the hard working golf professionals in Canada. He also applauded the co-operative effort made by both Ottawa Zone Executive Director Carol Ann Baxter and Quebec Zone Executive Director Dominic Racine in the production of a special awards evening.

FLAGSTICK.COM PLAYERS TOUR

PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone President Colin Orr was in charge of announcing the winners on the Flagstick.com Players Tour for 2019. Those on hand to receive their awards were Women’s Champion Alison Timlin (Kevin Haime Golf Centre), Assistant’s Champion JC Beecroft (Royal Ottawa), Pro-Pro Champion Terry Cowan (Eagle Creek), Summer Open Senior Champion Dave Kalil (Ottawa Hunt), Senior Match Play and Seniors’ Champion Graham Gunn (GUNNGOLF) and Zone Champion Lee Curry (Camelot).

Colin then announced the winners of the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Awards.

WINNERS OF THE 2019 OTTAWA ZONE AWARDS

Kevin Haime Junior Leader of the Year – Jeff Gunn (GUNNGOLF)

Harry Hereford Teacher of the Year – Mike Dagenais (Kingsway Park)

Harold Blackman Apprentice Professional of the Year – Adam Miller (Smiths Falls)

Manufacturers Representative of the Year – Raegan Wilkie (Cobra – Puma)

Class “A” Professional of the Year – Gary Graveline (Camelot)

Retailer of the Year – Paul Carrothers (Royal Ottawa)

Executive Professional of the Year – Dany Lacombe (GreyHawk)

Bud Malloy Head Club Professional of the Year – Greg White (Cedarhill)

Flagstick.com Player of the Year – Lee Curry (Camelot)



2019 PGA OF QUEBEC AWARD WINNERS

PROFESSIONNEL GESTIONNAIRE DE L’ANNÉE – Éric Lafrenière, Le Parcours du Cerf

PROFESSIONNEL CLASSE A DE L’ANNÉE – Steve Foisy, Le Mirage

PROFESSIONNEL APPRENTI DE L’ANNÉE / TROPHÉE DAMIEN-GAUTHIER – Frédéric Raymond, La Tempête

DÉTAILLANT DE L’ANNÉE – Bic (Michel Blier)

ENTRAÎNEUR DE L’ANNÉE – Daniel Langevin, Le Club Laval-sur-le-Lac

ENSEIGNANT DE L’ANNÉE – Louis Bourgeois, Grey Rocks

LEADER JUNIOR DE L’ANNÉE / TROPHÉE RICHARD-LABONTÉ – Marc-André Guimond, La Vallée du Richelieu

PROFESSIONNEL EN TITRE DE L’ANNÉE / TROPHÉE JEAN-GUY REGNAUD – Michel Blier, Bic

JOUEUR DE L’ANNÉE COORS LIGHT/ TROPHÉE PIERRE-LEMIRE – Yohann Benson, Le Club Laval-sur-le-Lac

JOUEUR DE L’ANNÉE COORS LIGHT / PROFESSIONNEL EN TITRE – Marc Girouard, Le Diamant

JOUEUR DE L’ANNÉE COORS LIGHT / SENIOR – Marc Girouard, Le Diamant

PROFESSIONNEL AYANT CONTRIBUÉ À L’AVANCEMENT DU GOLF – Daniel Talbot, Golf Sports Montréal

—-

Congratulations to all of the award winners from PGA of Canada Ottawa and Quebec Zones as well as the nominees for each award. Acceptance speeches for each of the awards by the award winners were passionate and heartfelt and many a tear was shed during the presentations.

Photos by Joe McLean, Flagstick.com